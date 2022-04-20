PRINCETON — Gifts of life were encouraged and honored Tuesday when a local hospital hosted an annual flag raising ceremony to celebrate National Donate Life Month.
The Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) and Princeton Community Hospital met in the hospital’s board room so an organ recipient and the mother of an organ donor could speak about their experiences before the flag raising ceremony.
“I have been celebrating organ, eye and tissue donation month for a very long time,” said Albert Boland, PCH’s vice president of operations. “My father was a liver recipient back in 1998, believe it or not, back when liver donations were much less common than they are today.”
“I very vividly remember my family having to manage the struggles of ‘does he have a donor, does he not have a donor?’ We had clearly reached the point we knew that within three months if he did not have a living donor, or a donor who was going to be able to extend his life through that donation, that we were going to lose him,” Boland said. “We were blessed with 21 additional years thanks to that liver transplant.”
Since that time, science has progressed and beliefs about the donations of organs, tissue and corneas has changed.
“I think that the education that we are able to do today and the celebration of the donors who have allowed families like mine to have a continuation of life are a tremendous blessing,” Boland said.
Jessica Wheeler, professional services liaison and donor family support coordinator for CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, also spoke about the need for organ donations.
“It’s so special to hear peoples’ stories and their personal connections to donation, because I think a lot of times we don’t realize how many people in our community are either in need of that lifesaving transplant, that tissue transplant, that cornea to be able to see again,” Wheeler said. “Or the people who are waiting for their lifesaving transplant.”
“At CORE, our mission is to save lives through donation,” Wheeler said. “We work with those who need that lifesaving gift. We help our donor families when they’re losing their loved ones and working through that process, supporting them while they’re at the hospital and when they’re leaving the hospital, and helping them to heal from the loss of a loved one. At CORE, we know we cannot achieve our mission alone. We rely on support from our hospital partners like this hospital, and we rely on the support of our donor families and their support of our mission of saving lives at the time of their loss.”
Wayne Richmond, director of Information Technology at Princeton Community Hospital, spoke about his experiences with organ donation. He received a liver transplant on May 31, 2021,and said that he’s alive today because of a selfless organ donor.
“First of all, through God’s grace, I am standing here today, and I have to give Him the recognition,” Richmond told the audience.
Richmond recalled that when he was younger, his doctor told him that he had a “fatty liver” and that he had to change his lifestyle, but he didn’t. Later, his liver developed non-alcoholic cirrhosis and a transplant became necessary.
The day before Memorial Day 2021, Richmond was informed that a liver had been found. He was then asked if he would accept one from an intravenous drug user. Richmond said that after he questioned his physicians and was assured that the liver was good, so he decided to proceed with the transplant.
His surgery was supposed to last 10 to 12 hours, but the procedure went well and he was out in five. Later they found “a bleeder,” but that was treated with a two-hour surgery. After that operation, he was hospitalized for about three weeks.
“I was amazed by this,” Richmond recalled. but doesn’t know what he would have done without the transplant.
Richmond, who is an organ donor, asked Wheeler if it was possible to donate organs again. She replied that giving organs such as his transplanted liver a second recipient wasn’t recommended, but his other organs should be good.
One woman, Anita Anderson, whose late son John Michael Anderson was an organ donor, was unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony. She shared her experience through a letter read by her friend, Lydia LeMaster.
John Michael Anderson, 28, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020.
“John was a person who was easy to like,” Anderson said in her letter. “He was outgoing and rarely met a stranger. A friend posted on social media after his death, ‘John had a heart as big as the sky.’”
Musically talented, John asked for his first guitar at age 9 and by the time he was 12, he was teaching his younger cousin how to play, his mother said. He liked to work on cars, and would help stranded motorists because “that is what people in West Virginia do.”
“During his adult life, John became addicted to drugs,” Anderson said.
John overdosed in May and July 2020. A third overdose in October 2020 was fatal due to him being without oxygen for an extended period of time, she said. It was soon determined that he had a severe anoxic brain injury. More testing produced the same results, and he was on ventilated support for a week.
“It did not surprise me that John has listed himself as an organ donor on his driver’s license,” Anderson said. “It did, however, surprise me that his organs were eligible to be donated because of the manner of his death. When the CORE representative was notified, she drove in the middle of the night from Charleston to speak with us about the donation process. The paperwork was handled in a very considerate manner.”
Two more tests confirmed that John “had lost all brain activity,” and with his mother’s consent, the donation process began. His body was flown to Pittsburgh for the recovery of his heart, liver and both kidneys.
“The only comfort John’s sister and I have is knowing that his death was not completely in vain,” Anita Anderson said. “John 15:13 from the Bible says, ‘Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.’”
John’s heart went to a 45-year-old male. One kidney went to a 59-year-old male, and the other kidney was given to a 23-year-old male. His liver went to a 59-year-old male.
Anderson said her family later received letters from the recipients thanking them and John for his donations. The mother of the 23-year-old male said that he had been waiting more than four years for a suitable kidney.
“I know this won’t make your pain and your grief ago away, but your loved one’s death was not in vain,” the recipient’s mother stated in the letter. “To me and my family, you are all superheroes. I pray for your family and thank God every day for your selflessness.”
The letter was signed, “A Grateful Mom.”
During the first quarter of 2022, Princeton Community Hospital and PCH Bluefield Campus potentially enhanced the lives of 225 people, and potentially gave the gift of sight to four people, hospital officials said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
