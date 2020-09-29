PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital is offering drive-through flu vaccines next week in Princeton and Bluefield.
Rick Hypes, director of marketing for PCH, said flu shots will be available in the Princeton Community Hospital south parking lot near the Princeton Rec Center on Oct. 5, 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drive-through service for flu shots will be available at PCH Bluefield (formerly Bluefield Regional Medical Center) at the old main entrance on Oct. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“If you have insurance, please bring your card and information with you when you come for the shot,” Hypes said. “You personally will not be responsible for paying for the shot, whether or not you are insured.”
Flu shots will be available for everyone age 12 and over while supplies last, he said. Parental consent is required for anyone under 18 years old.
Hypes said that if an emergency should arise requiring a helicopter landing at the back-up site at PCH, it may become necessary to temporarily suspend the drive-thru flu shots in the PCH south parking lot, “just until we are given the all-clear.”
Directional signage will be installed at both the Princeton and PCH Bluefield campuses.
Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials have all emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said last week there is no way to know how severe the flu strain will be this year, so precautions should be taken, and that means a flu shot, plus continuing the safety protocol of wearing masks, physical distancing and hygiene.
“A ‘twindemic’ would be awful on our system as a whole,” she said of the possibility to two highly contagious and dangerous viruses spreading at the same time.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
