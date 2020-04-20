PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital’s volunteers put in more than 9,000 work hours this past year, so the hospital is honoring their services during the upcoming National Volunteer Week.
Every year, the hospital recognizes its volunteers during a National Volunteer Week banquet, but this has been delayed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The hospital plans to host the event at a later date, but PCH officials took time to highlight the volunteers’ services at hospital and in the Mercer County community. Volunteer Week is April 19 through 25 this year.
This past year, the volunteers had more than 9,176 service hours, more than what four full-time employees do, according to Martha Sabol, president of PCH Volunteers.
“There is a bonding relationship you develop when you become a volunteer at Princeton Community Hospital. Volunteering lets you become part of a unique family which includes people from all walks of life that range from living the good life of retirement and wanting to give back to the community to young people who are just trying to learn their way through life and experiencing different opportunities to grow,” Volunteer Coordinator Megan Goff said.
“As you walk through the doors of Princeton Community Hospital you will find the most smiling, caring faces to greet you and be there to help you; whether it be as simple as directing you to where you need to go or being a listening ear to calm your nerves as an outpatient in the Oncology Department. Why, you ask? Because they strive to be a joy and provide comfort to our patients, visitors, and employees throughout the day, every day,” she said.
The volunteers’ responsibilities include working the front desks at the main entrance of PCH and the Parkview Center. Their work also includes: transporting patients to and from departments; delivering newspapers, flowers, and cards; assisting patients and employees in Outpatient Oncology; transporting medications; clerical duties; and running errands.
Volunteers raise funds during the year for hospital initiatives, including scholarships and new construction by hosting uniform sales, jewelry sales, bake sales and raffles.
Throughout the years, the hospital’s volunteers also do service projects to help patients and visitors.
“A couple of these projects are making mastectomy pillows for our patients. These pillows fit perfectly underneath the arm, stay in place with a snug fit, and provide support to the arm and chest area,” Goff said. “These pillows take pressure off the sensitive areas of the arm and chest after surgery, easing pain and discomfort. We also provide head wraps for our Oncology patients that are going through radiation and chemotherapy treatments. We provide these for the ones who may not feel confident going out in public after experiencing hair loss.”
The one project that the hospital’s volunteers are most known for throughout the runner’s community is sponsoring and organizing the annual Macey Whittaker 5K Walk/Run, Sabol said.
“This event is held in memory of Macey Whittaker, born May 19, 2010 at the PCH Women’s Center. Tragically, three months after she was born, she was a victim of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS),” Goff said. “The goal of the 5K Walk/Run is to raise awareness of SIDS in our community and to fund the PCH Volunteers’ SleepSack program. Every child born in the Women’s Center at Princeton Community Hospital receives a safe SleepSack as a gift to help prevent SIDS.”
The hospital’s volunteers hold dear the services that provide patient satisfaction and ones they can provide to the employees, too, Sabol stated.
“One of those services, are Recognition Baskets for the departments of Princeton Community Hospital,” Sabol said. “Each quarter, the volunteers will randomly select a department to receive a gift basket to show how thankful we are of each departments’ hard work throughout the year. Another great service is providing funding for scholarships that our employees and the community can take advantage of to further their education in healthcare.”
“This assists our employees in advancing their skill set for them to grow and helps build the hospital’s workforce so they can continue to bring in new employees,” Goff stated. “In addition, this generous group donates tens of thousands of dollars annually for hospital projects and funds. This past year the Volunteers were able to provide funding to each department managers’ requests for equipment they needed to be able to care for our patients to the best of their ability.”
Volunteers also perform extra services during the holidays.
“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is one that the Volunteers look forward to most during the holiday season,” Sabol said. “This project shows how much love and generosity the volunteers and employees of Princeton Community Hospital provide. They do not blink an eye about helping the families and children throughout our community when they are in need most. This program is designed to provide gifts for families who do not have the ability to celebrate Christmas due to an unforeseen circumstance. The volunteers and the employees of PCH attempt to provide all the items the children place on their wish lists to ensure that, they too, can celebrate Christmas morning.”
“The volunteers are always searching for new ways to support Princeton Community Hospital and the community in which we live, and the newest service project they have been working on to launch is a Community Blessing Box located on the Princeton Community Hospital campus,” Sabol said. “The volunteers have teamed up with an Eagle Scout to make this happen. The purpose of the Community Blessing Box is to provide non-perishable items to the ones in our community who may not have the means to do so for themselves and their families.”
“The volunteers are currently working on a recognition board as you walk through the main entrance of Princeton Community Hospital. Here you will find a little history about the volunteers, progress on service projects, and more. Once the volunteers get this completed, we welcome you to stop by and check it out,” Sabol stated.
“I would like to say how much I appreciate our auxiliary volunteer group. They are essential to PCH and do a fantastic job assisting our patients and visitors. Their hard work and dedication is inspiring, especially during these difficult and turbulent times,” said Jeffrey Lilley, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.