PRINCETON — A Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Room doctor will be the new medical director of the Mercer County Health Department, pending approval at the state level.
The announcement was made Wednesday by Dr. Randy Maxwell, chair of the Board of Health, that Dr. Richard Steven Stefancic has accepted the position.
It is pending Dr. (Ayne) Amjad’s (state Health Officer) okay, he added, but his name has been submitted to her.
Board member Stacey Hicks said Stefancic is from Princeton and completed his residency at the University of Virginia.
“He loves this community,” Hicks said, adding that as an emergency room physician he has been on the front lines dealing with the pandemic. “He will bring a lot to the health department. We are very, very proud to announce Dr. Stefancic is taking this position.”
Fellow board member Roger Topping said he has known Stefancic since he was in high school.
“He is an outstanding young man and outstanding doctor,” he said. “He is extremely intelligent and he is up on all the latest in what’s going on in COVID health matters.”
Topping said the health department is “very fortunate” to have him.
“I am very proud of Steven and that he wants to stay here,” he said.
“He is a welcome addition for the board of health,” Hicks said. “Everybody will come to respect and love Dr. Stefancic. He is a people person and will be a great asset.”
Stefancic will replace Dr. Kathy Wides, who resigned on July 31, citing a conflict with the board.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.