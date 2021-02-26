PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital now has only 13 COVID-positive patients hospitalized, down from more than 50 in early January.
“The numbers are looking better today,” said Rick Hypes, PCH marketing director.
Only three additional patients are being tested for COVID.
“There is one COVID patient in CCU and one in ICU,” he said. “There is currently only one COVID patient on a ventilator.”
In early January, PCH had 51 COVID patients with all in-patient and ICU beds full.
Rose Morgan, Vice President of Patient Care Services at PCH, said at that time some patients were sent to other hospitals and it was not always a matter of lacking a bed.
“We might have an empty bed, but we may not have the nursing staff to take care of the patient,” she said, referring to the number of staff quarantined or who contract the virus. “We are still struggling with that.”
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations and COVID patients in ICU and on ventilators has also seen a marked decline since early January.
As of Thursday the state reported 282 COVID in-patients, reaching a high of 818 on Jan. 8 and the first time below 300 since Nov. 10, with 74 in ICUs and 40 on ventilators, both numbers also well below previous highs.
Hypes also said one of the impacts of the precautions taken for COVID-19 has been a “reduction in serious flu cases this winter.”
“We’ve had only four patients hospitalized with the flu,” he said. “…that is almost certainly the result of the prevalence of masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing.”
Hypes said the flu topic was discussed at a meeting at the hospital Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) influenza surveillance report, almost every state reported minimal cases of the flu between October 1, 2020, and February 13, 2021, with FluSurv-Net sites in 14 states reporting 173 laboratory confirmed influenza hospitalizations for an overall cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.6 per 100,000 population.
“This is much lower than average for this point in the season and lower than rates for any season since routine data collection began in 2005, including the low severity 2011-12 season,” the CDC reported.
The CDC data shows that, for West Virginia, only about 1 percent of patient visits are for a flu-like illness. At peak time it typically is at anywhere from 3 percent to 9 percent over the previous four years.
No widespread flu activity is being seen in Virginia as well, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
The CDC estimated that there were 38 million flu cases, 405,000 flu hospitalizations and 22,000 flu deaths during the 2019-2020 season, which began in the fall and ended in spring.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.