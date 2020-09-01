BLUEFIELD — Princeton Community Hospital and Bluefield State College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that sets the stage for the college to move its health science programs to the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning at BRMC by Jeffrey Lilley, PCH CEO, and BSC President Robin Capehart as they signed the MOU.
The plan will mean repurposing part of the hospital for on-site educational training for high demand health care professionals.
It will also mean rooms once used for in-patient care will be converted to a dormitory for health science students.
“This opportunity for PCH to collaborate with identifying common needs and goals with BSC is a tremendous achievement in the making,” Lilley said. “PCH looks forward to this relationship and is interested in finding early wins with strategies developed for the long term.”
“The PCH/BRMC building is an outstanding structure and can be adapted readily for use as an educational facility, benefiting our current and future students, our faculty, and ultimately the residents of this region.” Capehart said. “We are also expanding aspirational health care programs. In addition, we believe that we can create student housing on site for 150 students.”
The MOU establishes the parameters for the collaboration for “repurposing a portion of BRMC for educational use.”
Not only that, the MOU includes the importance of food services being available for students as well as hospital employees, and “the hospital and BSC agree to negotiate a plan to provide such services within the facility.”
Negotiations have been on-going about a possible partnership to utilize the hospital after the announcement was made in early June that all in-patient care and ancillary services were being moved to PCH by July 30.
The emergency department at BRMC remains, under the umbrella of PCH, and is now called the PCH Emergency Department, offering full service emergency services.
BRMC’s OB/GYN and surgical services were moved to PCH at the end of April because of the COVID-19 pandemic when elective surgeries and other services were temporarily halted at all hospitals.
PCH purchased BRMC last year with initial plans to merge the two facilities and deciding a path moving forward to capitalize on each facility’s strengths. But the pandemic and ensuing financial struggles made it imperative to move quickly, hospital officials have said, and it was no longer economically feasible to continuing offering those services at BRMC.
As the impact of the services being moved to PCH, including the task of keeping and placing as many of the 340 employees impacted as possible, hospital and local officials worked to find ways to utilize the massive facility.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students in our region to have additional career and educational options close to home,” said PCH Board Chairman Rusty Sarver. “Expanding health care education in Mercer County will be beneficial to our community, residents and hospital.”
Charlie Cole, vice chair of the BSC Board of Governors, said the plan also creates the opportunity for BSC to extend its geographic reach to attract students, not only with the in-demand, highly skilled programs that lead to good jobs, but also with the expansion of student housing.
