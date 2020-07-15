BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield as well as the Mercer County Commission paid tribute to the late William Paul Cole Jr. during their respective meetings on Tuesday.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin read the City Board’s resolution, saying Cole, who passed away on June 28 at the age of 88, held the mayor’s position longer than anyone else, for 12 years, from 1981 to 1993, and then again from 2000 to 2001.
“The Board of Directors, administration, and staff of the City of Bluefield, wish to express our gratitude, respect and condolences to the family of W. Paul Cole, Jr., upon his passing,” the resolution said, adding that Cole “lived an extraordinary, inspiring life,” including a master’s degree from Harvard, serving as an officer in the U.S. Army and returning to “Bluefield and built and ran a number of enormously successful businesses…”
Besides his business success, “he was a dedicated community servant,” the resolution said, adding that he “raised three sons – Bill, Charlie, and Tom, all of whom continue his legacy of community service and entrepreneurship…”
“We offer this proclamation with humility and gratitude to honor and remember W. Paul Cole, Jr.; to convey to his family and friends our condolences, sympathy, and deep sadness on this somber occasion; and to express our gratitude for his love for, and service to, the City and people of Bluefield.
Therefore, it is hereby resolved that the City of Bluefield honors the memory of W. Paul Cole, Jr., celebrates his distinguished career, and mourns his death.”
Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer read the county’s resolution, calling him one of the most “steadfast, honorable and admired leaders … a dedicated public servant” and recognized for his “stalwart integrity” and commitment to benefit his fellow man.
The resolution pointed out Cole’s military service, including many yeas in the reserves, and his position as an assistant engineer with IBM, but leaving that job to return to Bluefield in 1965 after the death of his father, William Paul Cole Sr.
“He returned to Bluefield to run his father’s business (International Harvester dealership, Cole Motor Company), formed Truck City Parts in 1975 and acquired Evans Chevrolet in 1982 and that now operates as Cole Chevy.”
The resolution also praised Cole’s sons, saying “all three are successful businessmen and dedicated to community service.”
Archer read that Cole and his late wife Carol were ardent supporters of the arts and with the Bluefield Chamber helped establish the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, and Cole belonged to many civic organizations and boards.
The resolution praised Cole for his wisdom, dedicated public and community service, and his excellence in business.
