BLUEFIELD — There could be an unexpected complication for this year’s big Beaver-Graham game.
Motorists traveling Stadium Drive, near Mitchell Stadium, have probably noticed that the road is now rough grade. Stadium Drive was originally set to be paved by the city, but now new water lines must be installed first. That means there is a possibility that the paving may not be completed before the Beaver-Graham contest on August 25.
The big game is expected to attract a crowd of 10,000 or more, who may have to navigate through the rough grade road to reach the football stadium.
“There is a potential it won’t be ready in time,” Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said of the paving.
West Virginia American Water announced the $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project earlier this week along Stadium Drive. The company said the project will replace approximately 2,700 feet of cast iron water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue. The entire project is estimated to be completed in September. That means it likely will not be finished before the Beaver-Graham game on August 25.
Marson said the city can’t pave Stadium Drive until the new water lines are installed.
“We are just making sure all of the underground work is done before the actual paving,” Marson said.
Marson isn’t ruling out the possibility of all of the work being completed before Beaver-Graham. But he concedes that won’t be easy.
“If we have good success, and everything falls into place, maybe,” Marson said Wednesday. “But probably not likely.”
Even if the water line project is still ongoing come August 25, Marson said no water lines will be installed and no paving will be done on the day of the big game. All utility work will be paused on that day.
“I’ve already talked to all of the utilities in the state, and they are fully tracking Beaver-Graham, and all of the events,” he said.
The good news is that Stadium Drive is getting both new water infrastructure and a new paving job, Marson added.
If the road is still rough grade come August 25, it won’t impact the big game, according to Marson.
“It will be rough, but it won’t limit traffic,” he said. “It won’t effect the game at all.”
