BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Patchwork Quilters Jamboree is back for another year to show off incredible and artistic quilts on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at Graham High School’s gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This year marks a decade of this event, and the ladies of Patchwork are very excited to get to present all the hard work those who sent in quilts have done this year.
“This is our 10th anniversary for the Patchwork Quilters, and we are so excited for the show this year,” said Patchwork Quilter Betty Kuppusami. “There are so many beautiful quilts this year that we have to show.”
The ladies who put the jamboree together have been quilting since 2005, and met in a quilting class.
“I actually went down to Craft Memorial Library and said I wanted to learn how to quilt, and they told me that I could teach a class because I would learn more from teaching than the students would,” said other Patchwork Quilter Betty Watson.
Kuppusami took Watsons class, and their friendship and love for quilting grew from there.
“After about two years of quilting, Betty came to me and said that we should have a quilt show,” said Kuppusami.
She also added,” I told her ‘we can do that.’”
They have been doing the shows since Watson had her idea, and they have put a lot into them.
“It’s a lot of work, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Kuppusami.
They each have different jobs to do to make sure the show goes together smoothly. Kuppusami does advertising, Watson takes care of getting vendors, and another member, Carole Ruckman takes care of donations and securing donors.
Over the years, they have had different themes for each show including spring, summer, and a little bit of country just to name a few.
“This year’s theme is A Little Bit of Fall,” said Kuppusami.
Many of the quilts come from people donating them from many other quilting guilds from many different areas including Tazewell, Beckley, Princeton, Bland, and Richlands.
“A guild is a group of quilters who get together for a purpose,” said Watson.
The show will have awards for many different categories of the quilts including king, queen, full, and twin sized, and a few other categories.
“There will be a first, second, and third place for all of the categories,” said Watson. “We are also doing two viewer’s choice winners.”
Viewer’s choice are chosen by those who come to the show. Attendees get to vote on which quilt is their favorite, but this is the first year the Patchwork ladies will be doing two winners.
“The reason being that every year it seems like it’s just one or two votes between the top and the next one, so we decided there would be two first place winners for viewer’s choice,” said Watson.
The show will also include a raffle for two quilts. One has been getting accumulating tickets for a chance to win a raffle, and the other will be done at the show.
“When you go in, the ones that come Friday and Saturday can get tickets for five dollars, and we’ll draw at the end of the quilt show,” said Kuppusami.
There will be two classes taught at the show. One for beginners and one for skilled quilters.
“One that Cindy Osborn will be teaching is A Day at the Fair, and Jan Nelson from Bland will be teaching Take 10,” said Watson
She also added,”Take 10 is for beginners.”
Another service Watson said was being offered at the jamboree will be scissor sharpening.
“He does scissors only, so anyone who want to bring a pair, he will sharpen them for those people,” she said.
This show will be like the last ten and donate 20 quilts to two different charities, and this years are Children’s Home Society and the Abel Center.
“Abel was the second charity we ever did, so we went back to them again because we like the way they work,” said Watson. “The provide classes for pregnant women and give them health care like sonograms and check ups.”
The Children’s Home Society is also a charity they have done before.
“Those are foster children who are going to be adopted, and the day they’re adopted, they get their ‘forever quilt’ to take to their new home with them,” Watson said.
Admission will be $2 for those 18 and up, and lunch will be sold and served both days by the Bluefield State College Alzheimer’s Team.
