BLUEFIELD, Va. — More than a dozen cars pulled into the parking lot of Ebenezer United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Bluefield, Va. because, like many churches around the country, Ebenezer was forced to close its doors due to COVID-19. This did not stop the church from holding Sunday services
On this Sunday, Pastor Steve Aker preached a sermon from the steps beside the church parking lot.
“Because of the coronavirus we are unable to gather to worship in our church building so we decided to open it up on the outside so everybody can still do some social distancing and worship at the same time,” Aker said.
This was the third Sunday that the church has been closed, but this is the first drive-in service the church has held.
Aker, who has also been making online sermons using Facebook, said, “This is the first time in my 60 years of living that I have encountered anything like this in the church.”
In opening prayer, the congregation bowed their heads in prayer together, some still sitting in their vehicles and others standing outside their cars, trucks and SUVs.
As a lifetime church member who has been attending the same church for 30 years, Kati Asbury simply said, “I love it. I rarely miss a Sunday so it’s good for me to have this during this time. It really helps me keep close to my faith and my family.”
The pastor’s sermon was about change and fear.
“Fear mostly comes from the feeling of being out of control,” he said. “Fear comes from being carried along toward some dooming situation by forcing you beyond your control.”
Kay Aker attended last week’s drive-in service at Mitchell Stadium, which was hosted by Crossroads Church of Bluefield, W.Va.
She was in the parking lot of the Methodist church. Bible in hand. “I’m here to worship the Lord and to come out and show people you don’t have to be afraid,” she said, fighting back tears.
“It’s really in God’s hands,” Pastor Aker said. “I think we just need to remember that God’s in control no matter how rough the storm gets.”
— Contact Jessica Nuzzo at jnuzzo@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.