BLUEFIELD — After a nearly three-week battle with COVID-19, Pastor Timothy Hairston is thanking God for a second chance at life.
Hairston, a resident of Elkhorn in McDowell County and the pastor of Mt. Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, said both he and his wife Gloria tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22. Within one week, he was admitted to Princeton Community Hospital’s emergency department in Bluefield where he was later transported by ambulance to Charleston Area Medical Center.
“In the twinkling of an eye, both of our lives were headed in totally different directions,” Hairston said. “I was facing life or death. After arriving at CAMC, the journey of God’s grace began. Within Room 381, God began to dispatch his angels of mercy, his angels of physicians, nurses and health care workers. For 10 days I was surrounded by lung specialists, Dr. Nahla and Dr. Fenilkumar Katadiyan, nurses and health care workers, Christy, Katie, Serina, Rich, Ryan, Christal, Jodeci, Cassidy, Mary, Aleshia, Kelly and Harrison and countless others. Let me extend my greatest thanks to each and everyone involved in my care.”
COVID-19 hit Hairston hard. He was on oxygen for 11 days at CAMC. He was finally released from the Charleston hospital on Feb. 9, no longer needing oxygen support.
“I tell people I got another lease on life,” Hairston said in a telephone interview with the Daily Telegraph. “I’m going to try to do everything different. I’m going to be closer to God now. I know he gave me a second chance.”
Hairston said the doctors in Charleston told him his body would either respond to or reject the steroids he was receiving.
“The doctor said your lungs are running over with COVID and the steroids are maxed out. We are doing all we can do and your body will either respond to or reject the steroids and you will either live or die,” Hairston said. “The hardest thing I ever had to do was call my wife and tell her that I could either live or die. My wife began to call on prayer warriors. My sister Evangelist Sharon Powell and Pastor Jerome Powell called and immediately began to pray that I shall live and not die.”
Hairston said several churches and numerous pastors began praying for him, including New Life Vision Center, Upland Baptist, Galilee Baptist and Mt. Ebenezer Baptist, along with prayer warriors from other denominations who also called on God to intercede and to bring healing to the McDowell County pastor.
“They had me on prayer lists all over,” he said. “People were praying, and it had to be God. He stepped in.”
Hairston said a special thanks goes to Bob Spencer of Two Virginias Media, John Sidote, Jimmy Hamilton and Steve and Sarita Jessee.
“I had everybody praying because I was at death’s door,” he said. “God stepped in. It was a second chance.”
Hairston said the virus hit him fast and hard, and he had no time to make decisions.
“For me these last three weeks, the brevity of life and death flashed so fast, that I did not have time to make fast and meaningful decisions,” he said.
Today, Hairston considers himself a survivor. He doesn’t know how or where he contracted the virus.
“I’m feeling really good,” Hairston said. “I was able to come home with no oxygen. It (COVID-19) overtakes your lungs And my lungs were overwhelmed.”
Hairston said he thanks God for giving him a second chance.
“God bless everyone at CAMC,” he said. “Thanks again to everyone who prayed for us. To God be all the glory, all the honor and all the praise.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
