Honaker teen Savanah Johnson stays busy within her community.
Johnson is a 2022 graduate of Council High School where she was very involved with several clubs and organizations all while keeping her grades up.
“Throughout high school, I have maintained a 4.0 GPA and have participated in several extracurricular activities,” said Johnson. “This includes varsity golf, competitive theatre, FBLA, BETA, Key Club, Gamm Club, Oral Language Seminar, Yearbook Staff, and the National Honors Society.“
Her most notable club she participated in was Key Club, which Johnson said is an “international community service club for high schoolers,” because this was the platform she used to get into service.
“I became involved in volunteering after I was nominated as president of my high school’s Key Club,” said Johnson. “I had volunteered many times before becoming inducted, but this made me become more involved and passionate about volunteering in the surrounding communities.”
After the disastrous flood that plagued the Hurley community in 2021, Johnson felt that she needed to do something to help the people that were severely affected as many in this community were left without basic supplies.
“In September 2021, a flooding disaster occurred in the Hurley community. Many were left without food, water, electricity, and shelter, so as president of the Council High Key Club, I took initiative and began to gather supplies for those affected by this tragedy,” said Johnson.
Johnson also mentioned her love for animals. She said while she was gathering supplies for those in the Hurley community, she realized that the animals in that community were struggling just as much as their owners. She got started on helping the animals that same day.
“That day, I organized a pet supply drive for my high school to collect all the materials the animals may have needed,” she said.
Johnson said she was able to deliver a large supply of pet supplies to her local animal humane society, which she said they were very grateful for.
Volunteering is something that Johnson really enjoys because she said it makes her feel like a good person.
“I love animals and helping those who are in need,” said Johnson. “This is something I have always been passionate about and I will always continue to be.”
Johnson is a pet owner herself which is also a big reason for her passion of helping animals.
“I am passionate about helping animals in need. I have two dogs of my own: Millie, a Long Haired, Miniature Dachshund, and Ginger, a Short-Haired, Standard Dachshund,” she said.
The supply drives for Hurley was just the beginning of Johnson’s larger community service projects.
“My second major project was a Kidney Cancer Awareness walk in March 2022,” said Johnson.
This project was in honor of her father who was recently diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma.
“My father was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma earlier this year and this resulted in him having a Nephrectomy,” said Johnson. “He is currently taking immunotherapy and will be for the next year. He had no symptoms, no pain, and no idea of this diagnosis.”
She also added, “My goal is to raise awareness and to inform others of this fearful disease. This, sadly, could happen to anyone at any time.”
Johnson has also worked on several smaller service projects within her community.
“I have worked on projects consisting of collecting items and assembling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, participated in several local Autism Walks, and hid Easter Eggs for the Council Kiwanis Club for children this past Easter,” she said.
Johnson loves volunteering in anything she thinks will better her community and the people around her.
“I feel as if I have fulfilled my purpose in life by volunteering. Helping others is something I receive a lot of satisfaction from, purely because I know I am being a good citizen,” she said.
While she will be attending college this coming Fall semester, she does not plan to let that get in the way of her volunteer and community service work.
“I definitely will continue to volunteer and help local communities throughout my college career,” said Johnson.
Johnson will be attending Emory and Henry College (E&H), and is excited to see what her future will be during her time there as she will not only be pursuing an academic career but an athletic one as well.
“I have committed to the E&H Golden Stingers Dance Team and I can not wait to cheer the Wasps on!,” she said.
Johnson is planning to study psychology with a minor in visual communications which she plans to follow up with a graduate degree in mental health counseling.
As for volunteering while in college, Johnson has been accepted into a some-what elite group at E&H dedicated to volunteering.
“ I have been accepted into the Bonners Program at Emory & Henry College, in which only 15 to 20 students are inducted,” said Johnson. “I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue working on civic engagement projects, as I really do love helping others.”
She described the program, “In the Bonners Program, students are involved in long term civic engagement projects that result in tangible outcomes for the community while connecting to the classroom experience with real world questions and issues.”
Johnson has several goals for her future that will involve her future degree in psychology and her love for helping people and animals.
“I want to start my own practice,” said Johnson. “Starting my own practice and including therapy dogs would help many throughout the area who have suffered from mental health issues.”
Johnson mentioned that many schools have adopted using therapy dogs into their schools because of the benefits they have on students.
“Schools nationwide are adopting therapy dogs into their system. This is an inexpensive way to provide emotional support to students,” she said.
Johnson also added, “Therapy dogs are beneficial to people with autism, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and Alzheimers.”
Johnson feels that this would be something she would enjoy doing within her practice in the future because it would incorporate her favorite things with her work.
“In the future, I would love to take Millie, my dog, to different schools around the county to help students,” said Johnson.
She encourages many other businesses and health care systems to get therapy dogs as well because of their benefits.
“As for hospitals and nursing homes, incorporating therapy dogs helps boost patients’ energy,” said Johnson. “They also reduce high blood pressure, lessen the number of medications, and decrease uncomfortableness.”
She added, ”It is proven that simply petting a dog increases your mood and happiness. Therapy dogs motivate people to exercise as well.”
Johnson feels that being able to use therapy dogs while pursuing her career in mental health counseling will bring meaning to her.
“Pursuing mental health counseling, and one day owning my own practice would make me feel as if I have successfully fulfilled my purpose in life,” said Johnson. “I think it would be beyond amazing to become the first self employed, therapy practice to include therapy dogs in Southwest Virginia.”
Johnson was also recently spotlighted for her volunteer work which you can find on the Rustic Pathways website.
Johnson is excited to see what her future brings and cannot wait to be able to fulfill her dreams while continuously serving her community.
