By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — More than half of the 404 people who were tested for COVID-19 last weekend at Bluefield State College are negative for the virus, health officials said Thursday.
So far 256 of the 404 people who were tested all came back negative for the virus, Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department said.
The remaining 148 test results are not yet in.
"All results that have been reported to the health department have been negative for COVID-19 as of 1 pm today," Bragg said in his daily COVID-19 report Thursday. "All 256 individuals have been contacted by the Mercer County Health Department."
Bragg said another 134 test results were still pending Thursday afternoon.
That means the current COVID-19 count for Mercer County still stands at 13 with 10 of those individuals having already recovered from the virus and out of quarantine.
Bragg said another three remain in isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.