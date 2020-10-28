BLUEFIELD — When Intuit employees move from working at home to the company’s new headquarters in Downtown Bluefield in January, parking will be ready.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout told City Board members Tuesday that a total of 750 parking spaces downtown will eventually be available to accommodate existing retail businesses as well as new ones expected to come.
“We need 362 just for the Intuit workforce,” he said. “It’s good to have a downtown parking problem.”
The city created a paved parking area between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue last year to support Intuit’s initial personnel, who worked in the former AAA building on Commerce Street as the company and the city started renovating the Summit Bank Building on Federal Street for Intuit’s Prosperity Hub.
That work is almost complete so employees, who have been working from home since April 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will move into the Prosperity Hub, which includes a customer success center and an innovation lab for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Intuit, an international technology information company that owns online products like Mint, QuickBooks and TurboTax, made the announcement about opening a Prosperity Hub in Bluefield in March 2019.
Partnering with Alorica, an international personnel management company, Intuit/Alorica has been using the Commerce Street building for its training and initial workforce.
John Miller, on-site manager of Alorica, said recently 170 employees have been hired with the goal of having about 300 by Jan. 1.
When Intuit first made the announcement, Rideout and the city started working on providing parking since the goal of the company is to eventually have up to 500 employees.
After developing the first parking lot, the city turned its attention toward other lots, as well as redesigning traffic patterns to open up more on-street parking in the downtown area.
Rideout said Tuesday the changes include making both Bland and Federal streets one lane, leaving more room for on-street parking on both sides, changing Raleigh Street to one-way from Federal Street to Scott Street to add more on-street parking and the two traffic lights at the intersections of Bland and Scott streets and Raleigh and Federal streets will be removed by the state Department of Highways.
Striping has been completed in many areas, he said, as well as the repaving and beautification of the parking lot that serves the Bluefield Arts Center.
Intuit plans to use the upper floor of the Arts Center for part of its innovation lab work.
Rideout said there will be two-hour parking on both sides of Bland and Federal streets and Intuit employees will have designated permit parking in lots.
“This is the best way to go,” he said. “We talked to a lot of the businesses.”
Besides parking for Intuit, ‘it’s all about retail space downtown,” he said. “This has been a long-term project. Foundations and the city have put quite a bit of money into this.”
The parking plan also fits in with the city’s plans to raze some older structures that cannot be rehabilitated in the 400 block of downtown to make way for a park-like city square.
Other parking areas that will be ready include two other lots on Ramsey Street, one on Scott and Federal streets, two off Duhring Street, and the lot on Princeton Avenue where the Bluefield Transit Authority kiosk is located.
Rideout said he sees “positive momentum” for the city.
“There is an excitement and energy downtown we have not felt for quite a few years,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from City Attorney Colin Cline that a settlement had been reached regarding a state lawsuit and West Virginia Paving, which, according to the lawsuit, monopolized the market for asphalt and used that power to “unjustly” drive up the price.
Cline said the terms of the settlement, which will benefit any entity impacted, right now is confidential but should be announced soon.
The board agreed to accept the settlement.
• Heard from Rideout that the East River Mountain Overlook repair work is finished.
A concrete pad has been poured and a black railing installed for safety, he said.
Rideout said more will be added next year, including stationary binoculars and map to let visitors know what they are looking at.
• Also heard from Rideout that a push is on to once again promote the city’s “Fix-It Bluefield” app, which was first introduced a few years ago.
“It allows you to do a myriad of tasks that are out there,” he said, including notifying the city of leaves that need to be picked up or potholes that need filled.
Rideout said residents can send photos of the problem and the city uses the GPS on their cell phones to get the name and location.
When residents use the app, it automatically submits a work order to the appropriate department, he said.
“If it is not addressed in a timely manner it sends a report to me,” he said, adding that he then goes to see the department head responsible.
“It’s a great tool and it’s exactly what you should be using (to make sure the city knows of any issue that needs to be addressed),” he said.
Rideout also said the city is picking up leaves now, and it’s better to put them in bags.
But the vacuum trucks are working, and to improve efficiency all leaves should be in no more than two piles, rather than many small ones.
He also said no sticks, rocks or debris other than leaves should be in those piles.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
