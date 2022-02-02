WELCH — Finding a place to park has often been a challenge in downtown Welch, but removing parking meters and opening an historic parking garage is making this less of a chore.
Parking meters have been removed, Mayor Harold McBride said Tuesday.
“We decided to pull the parking meters,” he stated. “We’re trying to encourage and help our local businesses, and we’re trying to encourage people to come downtown.”
Finding a parking space has been a problem in the business district.
“Parking has always been an issue in Welch, so we’re trying to help anyway we can,” McBride said. “Our businesses are the backbone of our city and we’re trying to help them anyway we can.”
Removing the parking meters will also help the county’s residents and visitors when they come to the downtown. More readily accessible parking will help them visit local businesses and run their errands more quickly and easily, McBride stated.
“We want to help our residents have easy access,” he added. “We want to be shopping friendly to everyone.”
The decision to remove the city’s parking meters came recently after a meeting with local business owners. City workers were soon busy with the task.
“And we told them what we have in mind to try to help them, and we started pulling (meters) after that,” McBride recalled. “It didn’t take but a few days. Our guys are fantastic at that.”
More free parking is being added by removing the gates at the city’s historic parking garage.
“It is the first municipal parking garage in the United States and the oldest,” McBride said.
The city is exploring possibilities for finding more parking spaces.
“It’s purely preliminary right now, but we’re hoping to improve it,” McBride said.
Reducing McDowell Street to one lane so parallel parking would be available is one possibility, but the state Department of Highways would have to approve such a measure because it’s a state route, he said.
