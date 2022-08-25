PRINCETON — Beginning Sept. 1 vehicles parked illegally along the shoulder of Frontage Road will be towed, county law enforcement officials said Wednesday.
The road leading to the landfill and the Mercer County Animal Shelter was once a common place for tractor-trailers to park. But, in late July, the West Virginia Department of Highways posted signs prohibiting parking along it.
At that time, law enforcement officials said they would have a “grace period” to allow truck drivers time to find another place to park.
“We’re not going to be towing vehicles out of there directly,” Chief Deputy Alan Christian, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said. “We may put some notes on vehicles and let them know they can’t park there. That’s not to say the state couldn’t come out and say we want these vehicles towed.”
However, the state is now saying just that.
“The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the West Virginia State Police are going to start enforcing it Sept. 1,” Christian said. “We don’t want to cost people money, but we have laws to enforce. We will be towing vehicles beginning Sept. 1.”
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
