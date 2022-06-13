When 32-year-old Sarah Noel left the hospital with her newborn over a month ago, the hospital provided more than 30 ounces of special formula needed for her baby girl.
“At first it seems like you have a whole supply, but I would say probably like after a week, I (told her father) I was like, ‘OK, you need to go to the store. and when he went there, that is when he’s like, ‘I’m not seeing (it).”
Her infant was discharged from the NICU on Similac NeoSure, which among others, is part of the nationwide baby formula shortage. While many women breastfeed their infants, others rely on formula for various reasons, which typically include, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issues with lactation; concerns about infant nutrition and weight; a mother’s concern about taking medications while breastfeeding; unsupportive work policies; and lack of parental leave.
While Noel agrees with health professionals that breast milk is the best option, she explained that a surgery she had last year hindered some of her hormones. She attempted breastfeeding but was only able to pump one ounce of breast milk in 24 hours.
“Now, although she’s still not eating a whole lot, she eats at least, I would say, about two ounces every two hours. So one ounce in 24 hours clearly is not going to take care of her nutrition or her hunger status,” Noel said.
And while the mother of three is fortunate enough to stay at home currently while her significant other works, she acknowledges other mothers who may have busy work schedules and other children, while juggling daily tasks in general.
“I commend any mom who can do that around the clock. But you know, even thinking about women who don’t have the opportunity to stay at home and have to get back to work, it’s hard to breastfeed. It’s hard to pump,” the south metro Atlanta resident said.
According to the CDC, in 2017 only 25.6% of all infants born in the U.S. were exclusively breastfed through six months, with the average at 28.7% for white infants and 21.2% for Black infants. Overall, fewer Black infants (75.5%) are ever breastfed compared with Asian infants (92.4%), non-Hispanic white infants (85.3%) and Hispanic infants (85.0%), according to the CDC
Infants in the Southeast are less likely to be breastfed at six months than in other areas of the country: Mississippi 18.1%; Alabama 20.4%; Georgia 22.1%; and Tennessee 27.2%.
Noel, like thousands of parents around the country, has turned to social media groups to obtain and share information on where to access formula for their babies, with some group members offering to ship formula to parents in need.
“I’ve seen a lot of women who are so desperate because they can’t find it locally, that they end up spending their personal money and then they’re, you know, making posts advising others ‘Hey, I just spent my last, I just got scammed out of my last $50. So it’s completely unfortunate,” explained Noel of other frantic mothers, typically those receiving WIC or are on a limited income.
Infants eligible for and receiving Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are less likely to ever be breastfed (76.9%) than infants eligible, but not receiving WIC (83.3%), and infants ineligible for WIC (91.6%).
President Joe Biden recently signed the Access to Baby Formula Act, which would allow those who purchase baby formula through WIC to purchase baby formula during a national recall, shortage or public health emergency. Currently, WIC vouchers for formula can only be used on formulas made by the manufacturer that holds the contract for that state.
“No parents should have to worry that they can’t feed their baby. That’s why we passed this legislation to help address this critical shortage of formula,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said.
Almost half of babies born in the U.S. receive nutritional support through the WIC program, though restricted on the type of formula they can purchase.
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of only nine Republicans in the House who opposed the bill.
The Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act — which would provide $28 million in emergency funding for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage and to prevent future shortages, including such steps as may be necessary to prevent fraudulent products from entering the United States market— was approved in the House 231-192, with only 12 Republicans voting in favor of funding $28 million for the baby formula shortage. It still awaits a Senate vote.
Greene was also among those voting against it in the House.
“It’s more control to the FDA, it’s more control to WIC. WIC is doing a good job ... They are taking care of the mothers, the fathers and the babies who are the poorest in our country and need help,” Greene said in explaining her vote against the bills. “Those families are getting baby formula because there’s no limit on how much baby formula they can buy at the store. But the middle class is getting hammered again. Middle class mothers and fathers are the ones that can’t buy the baby formula. Middle class families are suffering.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.