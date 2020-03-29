BALLARD — The parents of two children murdered in Monroe County have been found dead, law enforcement sources confirmed Sunday.
Keven Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30, were being sought for questioning Saturday night and Sunday, according to West Virginia State Police sources.
The search for the couple began after the bodies of their two children — a toddler and a second child around 8 years of age — were found Saturday in the Greenville area.
The bodies of Anderson and Rattamasribounreuang were found Sunday in a wooded area near their home in Ballard, according to a State Police source.
Names of the children have not yet been released.
State Police sources say the children were murdered.
The West Virginia State Police is leading the investigation in the case.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene Saturday night.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
