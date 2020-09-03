BLUEFIELD — A cherished high school tradition is resuming Friday evening, but the rules imposed by a world living with a pandemic will shape the way it’s seen and enjoyed at Mitchell Stadium.
A football game between Bluefield High School and Princeton Senior High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to BHS Principal Mike Collins. This game is taking place while Mercer County is under code yellow, the state code which governs the numbers of people able to attend public gatherings such as sporting events.
“Yes, for code yellow, which we’ll be in for Friday night, only the parents or guardians of the football team, the band and also the cheerleaders will be allowed to attend that game, and also coaches’ spouses,” he said. “In code green, then the household can attend; anybody who lives in the house with them including siblings and aunts and uncles.”
In situations where an athlete, cheerleader or other student participating in a sporting event has parents and step parents, the school is looking at them in a case-by-case basis, he said. Both high schools had the opportunity for a “dry run” of Friday’s football game when soccer teams from both schools played at the East River Soccer Complex near Bluefield. The schools have been looking at each student’s family situation.
“As a venue, there will be a few more people coming on Friday, but we have a big game (Wednesday night) with the boys and girls soccer teams verses Princeton. We have been working with each athletic team at Bluefield High and going through each situation,” Collins said. “There will be situations where we have other guardians who take care of the kids. We’ll be working with those on a case-by-case basis.”
The school is looking at situations in which students may have split families, too, Collins said. Players, cheerleaders and band members will be allowed to have more than two parents or guardians at a game.
“Normally, we’ve been looking probably four as the max,” he said. “ It (rules regarding COVID-19) says parents or guardians, so we have been looking at trying to stay as close as possible it being that parent or that guardian that is raising the child that we would allow. It could be grandparents, it could be aunts and uncles. We’re looking at each case and making that decision.”
Everyone participating in the football game and attending it will be required to wear a mask.
“Yes, everyone at the game will have to wear a mask and we’ll be taking that very seriously; and we are also going to be marking the stadium four seats apiece,” Collins said. “And they’ll be at least 6 feet apart and those parents who are coming to the game will be expected to wear masks in those designated areas.”
A combination of school administrators and police – officers with the Bluefield Police Department always attend each game – will enforce the guidelines.
“You’ll be asked to leave if you don’t follow the guidelines set forth to keep our students and staff and our parents safe,” Collins stated. “We don’t want to have to do that.”
The goal is to get students back in school and then back to doing something they enjoy, he added. Following guidelines will help make these things possible.
“If we don’t follow these rules, there’s a chance we would have to shut down and we don’t want to do that if we moved to code orange or code red,” Collins said.
Bluefield High School did not have a final attendance figure for Friday evening’s game, but between 300 to 400 people – including Princeton attendees – were expected, Collins said.
“At Bluefield High we are giving a parent identification card for those parents to have all year long, and each parent will be given the opportunity to buy either a season pass or they can buy an individual game pass for each individual game,” he stated. “Either way, when they come to the gate they will have to have their parent ID card and also a ticket before the game. And we will take the ticket each game; they’ll keep their ID card and use that on a weekly basis at our home games.”
Mercer County’s four high schools will use those same procedures, Collins said, adding that BHS would speak with other schools outside the county and let local fans know about their COVID-19 procedures.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
