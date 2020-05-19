TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell High School will host a Senior Celebration Parade on Friday to honor the graduating Class of 2020.
Tazewell High School seniors will meet at the old Ramey Ford parking lot in Tazewell, Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Friday for line up, according to a press release Monday from the Tazewell County School Board.
At approximately, 7:15 p.m. the parade will depart from the old Ramey Ford lot and head to the Tazewell High School football stadium. Each senior car will be directed to come down the Tazewell High School track while their teachers greet them from the field. Students are instructed not to exit their vehicles.
The parade of seniors will then depart from Tazewell High School and head down Carline Avenue and continue toward the North Tazewell Post Office. Next, the parade will take a left turn at the post office and proceed down past Tazewell Intermediate School to River Jack. Then the parade of seniors will make a left onto Fairground Road and proceed to the H&R Block building, according to school board officials. The parade will take another left at the H&R Block building and proceed down Main Street Tazewell. This will mark the end of the parade route.
“Anyone who wishes to watch the parade can park anywhere along the route that is suitable for parking. Please remain in your cars. If you live along the parade route, please come outside and support these seniors as they make this journey through the town that has shaped them into fine young adults,” school officials said. “Motorists can display lights or honk horns in honor of the class of 2020. Participants are also encouraged to make posters.”
“Seniors, please feel free to decorate your vehicles. If your family would like to ride along with you, please limit one vehicle (senior riding with them) per family,” school officials said in the press release. “If seniors would like to ride in a vehicle with multiple seniors, that is permissible, too. Tazewell High School looks forward to seeing all of their seniors again on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. for the formal graduation ceremony.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
