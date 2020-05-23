BLUEFIELD, Va. — A senior parade complete with a police escort has been scheduled for Graham High School’s Class of 2020.
The senior car parade for Graham High School will be held on Friday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the class of 2020, according to Lindsey Akers, director of public relations for the Tazewell County School Board.
Akers said the May 29th parade will travel through Mitchell Stadium, down College Avenue, and end at Graham High School. Seniors will line up in their cars, and are asked to stay in their vehicles, at Bluefield Regional Medical Center at 1 p.m.
“Social distancing should be practiced at all times before and during the parade,” Akers said in a prepared statement. “Seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars to show their Graham pride, showcase the college they will attend, or any fun way that they choose.”
Akers said the Bluefield West Virginia and Virginia police departments will escort the seniors and monitor the parade route. The community is invited to park their cars along the parade route and show their support by holding signs, cheering, and honking their horns in support of the class of 2020, while practicing social distancing.
In addition, Akers said a formal graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Graham High School has been scheduled for July 25 at 10 a.m.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
