KIMBALL — A parade and memorial service will be held Sept. 11 in Kimball to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
The annual September 11 Memorial will begin Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
The parade will line up at Kimball Elementary at 6:30 p.m. and start at 7 p.m. going north to the town hall where a traditional memorial service will be given from a stage on a fire truck.
“Tommy Anderson Jr. was the chief of police in 2002 and he organized the first memorial service in the state of West Virginia in front of what was then the police department. When Pat (Kimball Police Chief S. P. “Pat” McKinney” came back under Mayor Patrick, he rekindled the event and we haven’t missed a year since.” Mayor Adam Gianato said.
“We pride ourselves as being the first in West Virginia to do a ceremony and that ours is a pure tribute to those who died that day. Some places have made it a day to memorialize all first responders but we concentrate on the heroic efforts that day.” McKinney said.” The tragic loss of life by those who helped is so sad and we support the continued funding to the survivors of that day as they battle the many diseases caused by their response to save lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.