PRINCETON — Masks, gloves and sneeze screens are ready for poll workers and Q-tips are ready to use when polls open today for a primary election being held midst a pandemic.
Polls open today at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. County clerk offices were ready to count absentee ballots and early votes as well as the votes being cast today.
In Mercer County, there were 1,937 early votes, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye. The clerk’s office mailed out 6,164 absentee ballots, and 4,925 of them had been returned as of Monday. Qualifying absentee votes received later will be tallied during the canvass on June 15.
“In the 2016 primary, there was a total voter turnout of 35 percent,” Moye recalled. “If we use that number as a goal for (today), we need about 6,650 voters to come out and cast their ballots. I feel that we will exceed that number of ballots cast, but I don’t know by how much.”
Moye said the county’s poll workers were getting ready to serve voters during the pandemic.
“My awesome staff and poll workers are wrapping up their final planning and scheduling and picking up their supplies” he stated. “They are resilient and professional. We are following CDC guidelines at the polls on sanitation, face masks and social distancing.”
Voters are being urged to take precautions, too, when they go to the polls.
“For those who have registered and haven’t voted early or absentee, bring your mask, bring your ID, come on out and vote,” Moye said. “It’s safe and it’s the right thing to do. Don’t forget to get your I Voted sticker. If you don’t know where to vote, call us at 304-487-8338 or 8339 or go to www.mercervotes.com.”
In Monroe County, local voters requested 2,046 absentee voter applications and the total number of residents who voted early was 510, according to Chief Deputy Clerk Jeremy Meadows.
“That is down 48 percent from the 2016 primary,” Meadows said.
Precautions are being taken at the polls to protect both the workers there and the voters who want to cast their ballots in person.
“Yes, we sure are,” Meadows said measures being taken against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). “We are handing out hand sanitizers for the machines; and, of course, poll workers will have face masks, face shields and gloves, and the voters will be given Q-tips so they can touch a screen without physically having to touch it with their hands. Each machine will be cleaned after each use.”
The Monroe County Clerk”s Office can be reached at 304-772-3096.
Extra care is being taken at McDowell County’s polling places as well.
“We are putting kits together that’s for all poll workers,” County Clerk Don Hicks said. “Hand sanitizers, masks, shields and Q-tips.”
Voters are being asked to wear masks, but not everyone can take this precaution.
“We would like for them to, but that’s why we’re providing shields for the poll workers,” Hicks said. “There’s a lot of people with lung disease, and (masks) hampers their breathing.”
Many McDowell County voters used absentee ballots and early voting.
“We sent out in excess of 1,100 absentees and received in excess of 700 back,” Hicks said. “We had 237 early votes.”
The McDowell County Clerk’s Office can be reached at 304-436-8543.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
