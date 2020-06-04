TAZEWELL, Va. — Although the Crab Orchard Museum plans to reopen to the public on June 10, two major July events have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We at Crab Orchard Museum are deeply saddened to announce that we will have to cancel our July 4 Celebration and the Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention, scheduled for July 10 - July 11,” museum executive director Steven K. Knapp announced Wednesday. “This is due to the ongoing concerns regarding public health and the Covid-19 pandemic. We are hoping to still have the Pioneer Apprentice Camp the last week of July with some modifications for safety which we will announce later this month.”
Knapp said the museum is also being adversely impacted economically due to the pandemic.
“The museum has lost all income from school tours, general admissions and special events,” he said. “This will undoubtedly result in severe financial strains for the museum.”
Knapp said help is needed.
“It is in times like this that the museum relies on the goodwill and assistance of the people of this region,” he said. “If anyone is able to assist the museum through these difficult times with a financial gift, please bring it to the museum or send it to 3663 Crab Orchard Rd. Tazewell, VA 24651.”
Becoming a member and purchasing memberships for others can help as well. Donations and memberships can also be made through the museum’s website.
For more information, contact the museum at 276-988-6755 or check its website, https://www.craborchardmuseum.com/, for staff contact information.
“Any support in these difficult times will be greatly appreciated,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.