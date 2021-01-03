BLUEFIELD — The death of a retired lieutenant with the Bluefield Police Department and a state senator from Virginia were among the latest COVID-19 virus fatalities for the region as of Saturday.
The Bluefield Police Department posted to their Facebook page Friday concerning the passing of retired Lieutenant James D. Vance.
“Lt. Vance served the citizens of Bluefield in excess of 20 years, he was a Marine veteran, husband, father and friend,” they stated in the post.
Bluefield city administrators also released a statement concerning the death of Lt. Vance, stating he passed on Jan. 1, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
“His unique, indomitable spirit and wit are impossible to capture with mere words,” administrators added in the statement.
Across the state lines, Virginia reported the death of State Senator Ben Chafin Jr., a Russell County resident who represented Virginia’s 38th District.
According to news reports, Chafin died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 60.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam released a statement concerning Chafin’s passing, saying, “With the passing of Senator Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate – and we have all lost a good man.”
Other Virginia officials released statements as well, including Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, who stated Chafin “was a great legislator as well as a friend.”
“As a native of Southwest Virginia, he cared deeply for its people and was a tremendous advocate for them in the state Senate,” Griffith added.
Across both West Virginia and Virginia, COVID-19 cases and deaths rose higher as of the weekend.
West Virginia reported 89, 327 total cases as of Saturday; 1,507 of those cases were reported within the last 24 hours. 1,373 deaths have been reported across the state.
The McDowell County Health Department stated on their Facebook page, Friday, that 15 new virus cases had brought the county total to 978. Of the total cases, 10 were hospitalized, with one patient requiring ventilation.
The Mercer County Health Department also posted to their Facebook page, stating that 80 total cases had been reported as of Friday, with 10 of those being probable cases. They also stated that there were 1,552 actives cases in the county.
Another round of COVID-19 testing will be held at the Mercer County Health Department on Tuesday, Jan. 5, form 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) had not updated data concerning long-term care facility outbreaks. That information will be updated Monday, Jan. 4, according to the DHHR.
In Virginia, a total of 358,755 cases with 5,117 deaths statewide had been reported as of Saturday.
Locally, cases and hospitalizations remained high, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data.
Tazewell County stands at 2,486 cases, with 91 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
Wythe County reported a high total of cases as well with 1,333 cases, 71 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.
Buchanan County reported 892 cases with 23 deaths, while Giles County reported 619 total cases with 2 deaths.
Bland County remained the local Virginia County with the lowest total cases reported, standing at 482 cases with 6 deaths.
