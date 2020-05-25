BLUEFIELD — Memorial Day is often regarded as the day kicking off the summer holiday season with its vacations and sporting events, but it’s also a special day for remembering the men and women who defended their nation’s freedoms by making the ultimate sacrifice.
Memorial Day, celebrated on May 25 every year, was created after the Civil War and became a federal holiday in 1971. It’s often part of a three-day weekend, and local veterans usually attend ceremonies, but this year the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic curtailed many of their usual plans.
United State Navy veteran Dave Bailey, who served from 1974 to 77 during the Vietnam War era, belongs to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 and the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9. He also commands the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard.
“We do military rites for all of the veterans and usually we go to Monte Vista – last year we did – to the Harry Vest gravesite and do a service right there,” Bailey said. “We did it last year, but the way things are right now, we can’t do it. I’ve got guys that are 87 years old on the honor guard, 72 and so on. We have our own custom masks and stuff done up now. We’re doing the military services, but no optional stuff.”
While the Memorial Day Weekend is often regarded as summer’s kick off, it’s important to remember the holiday’s true meaning, he said.
“Well, it’s to honor those who served and paid the ultimate price, and nowadays we also include our first responders,” Bailey said. “They’re the new soldiers, the doctors, nurses and all those people.”
One of the honor guard’s members, Misty Trump, was in the Army from 2003 to 2009, and did a tour in Iraq from 2005 to 2006 with the West Virginia National Guard.
“Memorial Day is for remembering those who did sacrifice and those who did not make it home,” she said. “It’s really important to remember that, because their sacrifices are what keeps us free.”
Samuel Martin Jr., commander of VFW Post 9696 in Tazewell County, Va. said that Memorial Day means to honor all fallen veterans, their attributes and their ultimate sacrifice.
“Like the motto from Vietnam says, ‘Some gave some, some gave all,” Martin said.
The VFW usually has one or two Memorial Day ceremonies and a celebration including breakfast or lunch.
“This year we’ve kind of pushed everything aside,” Martin stated. “Yes, it’s kind of taken a toll because we’re so used to being free, being able to do whatever we want to do.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.