TAZEWELL, Va. — Donning traditional caps and gowns for graduation and putting on fancy dresses and tuxedos for prom night are rites of passage many high school seniors cannot enjoy this year, but school systems and communities are looking for ways to make some dreams come true.
This year’s high school seniors have seen their final days in class and their traditions curtailed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. School systems in both West Virginia and Virginia have been shut down to stymie the virus’s spread.
Teachers have turned to online learning so their students can continue their education, and personnel have worked to make sure the students depending on free school breakfasts and lunches get the nutrition they need. Now efforts are going into helping high school graduates get the proms and graduation ceremonies they’ve earned.
One example was the banners were going up Thursday along Main Street in downtown Tazewell, Va. to recognize Tazewell High School graduates. About 76 of the two-sided banners, all featuring graduates’ names and photographs, were soon flying.
“It’s being done to pay honor, a tribute to seniors because they didn’t have much of a senior year,” said Lindsey Akers, public relations director for Tazewell County Schools.
Graduation dates for Tazewell High School, Richlands High School and Graham High School have not been set yet, Akers said. When and how graduation ceremonies can be offered will depend on when the stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Ralph Northam can be relaxed.
“We are committed to having one when we can,” she said.
Planning is underway to give the county’s high school seniors an open-air prom.
“A lot of the kids have already purchased their dresses and rented their tuxedos, and obviously they’re missing out on their traditional prom,” said Amanda Hoops, executive director of the community development nonprofit Tazewell Today. “We hold events on Main Street year round and it’s a beautiful setting, so we thought what better place to have prom than on Main Street?”
Main Street in downtown Tazewell can accommodate thousands of visitors, Hoops said. People representing Richlands, Graham and Tazewell High Schools are working together to purchase the food and decorations needed for the event.
“We’re hoping to do this June 27 or July 11,” she said.
Organizers are hoping the outdoor prom will bring the downtown some needed economic stimulus in light of the prolonged shutdown.
“We also thought this could be a really good opportunity to bring a lot of business to our restaurants on Main Street that have been affected so deeply by this,” Hoops stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.