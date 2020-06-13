BLUEFIELD — After working with a carnival’s route schedule and finding a suitable date, there’s now a place on this year’s calendar for the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
Jeff Disibbio, president of the Chamber of Congress of the Two Virginias, said he spoke Friday with Jimmy Drew of the James H. Drew Carnival and agreed on a date for the annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
This year’s festival will be from July 25 to Aug. 2, Disibbio said.
Scheduling this year’s mountain festival became a challenge when the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic led to festivals and fairs being shut down or postponed across the country. Disibbio said precautions will be taken when the carnival arrives for this year’s festivities.
“We will monitor all guidelines and requirements to meet statewide standards with regards to operation of all fairs and festivals,” he stated.
The chamber and the James H. Drew Carnival have been exchanging messages for several weeks to find a date for a Bluefield stop. Disibbio said the carnival has been organizing a route to take to the festivals and fairs that are still open or rescheduled.
“We have been in constant communication with James H. Drew and our vendors in order to secure a date that would be feasible for all parties,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
