CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has issued another plea for residents to use care during the Thanksgiving holiday and try to gather only with close family members as COVID-19 cases continue to surge to record levels.
“We know you want to be with your families,” he said. “It would be much better if you are with family members you are with all the time.”
Justice said trips home by family members who live elsewhere should be postponed.
“We depend on you to make those good decisions,” he said, adding that it is a good decision because avoiding travel and large gatherings will not make the situation worse for the individuals or their families.
Justice reviewed the stark statistics, not only in West Virginia but around the country.
“We have had 3 million new cases in three weeks in the nation,” he said, a total that has now exceeded 12 million since the pandemic began. That 3 million from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22 represents 25 percent of all cases.
Hospitalizations around the nation set a new record Monday at 83,000 and the death toll stood at more than 257,000.
West Virginia has also seen a dramatic increase in new cases this month. On Oct. 31, the state had confirmed 24,460 cases. On Monday, that number had soared to 41,114, with 13,679 cases still active.
New daily cases have been averaging about 1,000 during the last 10 days.
Also on Monday, the state had 463 COVID hospitalizations, he said, with 136 in ICU, both new records.
“We had 28 deaths since Friday,” he said Monday, and that brought the death toll to 667. On Oct. 31, 457 COVID deaths had been recorded in the state, with 210 from Nov. 1 to Nov. 22.
“It ought to get every single person’s attention,” he said.
Justice said he has stopped short of issuing any new restrictions because the state’s overall numbers are still better than most other states on a per capita basis and because he does not want to close any businesses that can be hotspots for the spread of the virus, like bars, restaurants and gyms.
“We are all trying to not shut things down,” he said, but he did once again indicate more preventive measures could target the hardest hit counties.
However, he did not specify what those measures would be or the threshold to reach when they would be implemented.
He did mention Mineral County, which has on infection rate that is equivalent to 200 per every 100,000 population, well above the 25 per 100,000 that is used to move a county into the red category on the County Alert System for average daily infection rate over a seven-day period.
“We are looking at it,” he said of the situation in Mineral County. “Everything has to be on the table. We’ve got to be ready to move with it.”
In fact, the County Alert System map showed Monday that 45 of the state’s 55 counties were in the red zone if the infection rate only is used for a measure. Before Sept. 25, that would’ve meant all of those counties’ school systems would be remote learning only and no sporting or extracurricular activities at all.
But another category was added to make that determination, which was the positivity rate, which gives the percentage of positive cases of the total number people tested.
That rate tends to be much lower, but even with that, nine counties were red Monday and 10 in orange.
The surge locally is continuing as well.
Mercer County saw 62 new cases Monday, bringing the total cumulative number to 1,338, according to the Mercer County Health Department, with 414 active cases.
The Monroe County Health Department reported 12 new cases, to bring its total to 311, with 30 probable and 45 active.
McDowell County added 16 more confirmed cases Monday, the health department posted, bringing that county’s total to 555 with 355 active.
Many of those cases are related to an outbreak in a prison, though.
Justice gave an update on that outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County, saying only 13 inmates and seven staff now remain active.
The total number infected recently reached 266 inmates and 47 staff.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said the state now has 22 outbreaks (including one in Monroe County) in churches and that situation can be mitigated by following protocol, including careful guidelines on singing in church.
Amjad she had consulted with many faith leaders about the issue.
“We do not recommend group singing in churches,” she said, adding that one single singer in front of the church or a small group separated by plexiglass barriers should be safe.
“You can also use prerecorded music rather than the entire congregation singing,” she said.
Singing, like coughing or sneezing or talking loudly, projects the virus into the air where it can linger for several minutes and be inhaled by another person.
Amjad also reemphasized the importance of wearing masks and physical distancing in church.
On the sports front, Justice said he is working with the Department of Education and the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) on the upcoming “Super Six” football championship games and an alternative plan if some schools systems are in red or orange.
“We will make the right decision,” he said. “If you can’t go to school it makes no sense to be preoccupied with sports. There is a whole lot at stake here that supersedes sports … I hope to goodness we can get our fall sports done.”
Justice also expressed skepticism about the Jan. 11 date to allow winters sports practice to get under way.
“Jan. 11 looks really tough to me,” he said. “We may have to shove that out even further.”
A vaccine for COVID-19 may have widespread availability early next year, he said.
“This is a battle,” Justice said. “We’ve got to win and we will win.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
