BLUEFIELD — A dinner theater/musical production set for tonight at the Bluefield Arts Center will not only entertain, it will also raise money for the United Way.
Presented by 4PALS Productions, the musical has a familiar cast and crew from previous popular plays like “The 11th Hour,” which drew a rousing response from the community.
“We like to give back to the community,” said Skip Crane, 4PALS company manager. “So many folks from our area support us. Every now and then we like to support a community project by donating ALL of our profits to a worthy cause. Choir Member Marie Blackwell (Bluefield City Ambassador) asked us if we could support her cause. She is raising money, by being a contestant in the upcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ competition, for The United Way. Our entire group eagerly said, ‘Yes!’”
Not only that, volunteers will be serving the dinner guests and using tips for their causes.
“4PALS will also be helping some of the animal advocate groups as well.,” Crane said. “The Humane Society, ALIVE, and 2nd Chance for Cats will be the servers each evening. They will be working for tips to help their organizations and always do a wonderful job for our patrons.”
Guests can expect far more, though, than enjoying a fine dinner from David’s Downtown and supporting good causes.
That’s because the 11th Hour Baptist Church Choir won the Regional Gospel Roundup in Atlanta and has arrived in Dallas, Texas to compete in the national finals.
Crane said the choir practiced and practiced for the event, and “nerves are raw and tensions high.”
Directed by well-known and multi-talented Julie Hurley, Crane said it’s a show that “is sure to please” all those who like uplifting Gospel music, featuring songs from the previous two productions ( “The 11th Hour” and “A House Divided”) plus a few new additions.
“Our show should bring the house down,” Crane said, promising that anyone who comes “will enjoy the show even if you have not seen these two previous productions.”
This special musical presentation featuring soloists, a duet, trio and quartet, plus the full choir premieres at The Bluefield Area Arts Center tonight, Sept. 12, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 14.
Reservations are required by calling 304-589-0339. Admission for the 6:15 p.m. dinner by David’s and show is $35. Admission for the show only, which starts at 7:15 p.m., is $20.
“We hope for big audiences to help The United Way,” Crane said. “It is a great organization helping many.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
