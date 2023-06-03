Artists in the region will showcase their creations at the annual show of the Appalachian Artist Association at the Paine Gallery in the Bluefield Arts Center starting June 8.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corp. (BARC), the show will feature more than 40 works from multiple artists in a variety of styles.
“We are pleased to have our annual exhibit in the newly renovated Paine Gallery,” Sarah Bowling, president of the association, said in announcing the event. “Our featured member artists include Andrea Brunais, Sheila Chapman, Linda Gaines, Cindy Gillespie, Barbara Hale, Caroline Homes, Bronwyn Owens, Stacy Pugh, Cindy Ringstaff, Walter Shroyer and Julie Shumate.”
Bowling said artists will be in the gallery on Thursdays during the show hours.
Mimi Merritt, chair of the programming committee for BARC, said showcasing artists is one of the many goals of BARC.
“In addition to offering movies, music, dance, and live theater in downtown Bluefield, BARC is also committed to bringing fine art to the city,” she said. “The members of the Appalachian Artist Association represent some of the best artists in the region and we are pleased to once again host its annual show.”
The association is a membership organization comprised of juried artists from southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Embracing multiple mediums and a diversity of styles, the members are united by their common goal to share their passion for art with others.
The show will open on June 8 and run through July 14. A reception with an opportunity to meet many of the artists will be held on June 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the gallery.
The Paine Gallery, located on the first floor of the arts center, will be open for the exhibit on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. Most of the art displayed will be available for purchase.
BARC is a non-profit organization which has as its mission using the arts to create opportunities for education, employment, and entertainment in downtown Bluefield. In addition to managing the Paine Gallery, BARC owns and operates the historic Granada Theater.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
