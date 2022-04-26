BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corp. announced Monday that it is welcoming the “Mercer County Youth Art Exhibit” back to the Paine Gallery.
The annual art event showcases the talented artists from Mercer County middle and high schools. The schools participating this year are Bluefield High, Bluefield Middle, PikeView High, Pikeview Middle, Princeton High and Princeton Middle. This is the first student art show in two years, the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation said in a press release.
The artwork included in the show includes many mediums including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, and more.
The show will run three weeks with the public reception being held Tuesday, April 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Paine Gallery, which is located inside the Bluefield Arts Center.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin expressed his support of the emerging artists, saying, “The City of Bluefield is thrilled to welcome the students from Mercer County and community back to the arts center after a prolonged hiatus. The venue is in midst of an exciting renovation that will hopefully host many beautiful exhibits in the future.”
President of B.A.R.C. Rob Linkous added, “As President of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation I would like to welcome the citizens of our area to join us in the first art show in the Paine Gallery since March 2020. Having the students of Mercer County as our first art show is a great way to support our youth and enjoy their hard work.”
