BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College is an institution back from the brink of collapse, turning setbacks into opportunities.
President Robin Capehart, who took over the reins of the college in January 2019, delivered that message during his State of the College address Friday, saying when he arrived, “We found a situation in which the horizon of this campus failed to reach beyond the next day.”
“At that time, decision making was dominated more by surviving - than thriving,” he said. “Fiscal decisions were made on a day-to-day basis. The college didn’t have a budget much less a discussion on spending and our priorities.”
An insurance refund was needed in June 2019 to make the last payroll in the 2018-19 fiscal year, he added.
“In November 2019, we called you together to discuss the future of the college,” he said. “We learned afterwards that many of you were convinced that our purpose in calling such a meeting was to announce substantial layoffs that would lead to a closing of the college. Believe me, there are many in Charleston who had determined that we needed to do just that.”
Capehart said the college had fundamental on-going problems that included:
• Enrollment had declined 40 percent in the previous eight years.
• The freshman class enrollment was down 45 percent.
• The college was failing to retain nearly half of the students from their freshman to sophomore years.
• Ranks of the classified staff had been decimated, losing over 30 percent of those personnel.
“As everyone who was here then - and is here today knows - the downward spiral of enrollment had a devastating impact on the financial condition of Bluefield State,” he said, making it the most financially distressed college in the state and “dire enough to warrant closing.”
But Capehart said the philosophy was to not retreat or just survive, “but to thrive – and to become a destination college for all those seeking a high-quality education.”
The college has a strong foundation, he said, and that includes high demand programs, a high quality staff, a supportive community, alumni and benefactors who want to see success, and a board of governors “whose vision and energy inspires and directs.”
“Since that time, we’ve employed several strategies that are built upon this foundation and are aimed at improving our enrollment,” he said.
The list of those ambitious strategies is a long one, with the return of on-campus housing in over 50 years a major priority.
The former Bluefield Regional Medical Center is now part of the BSC campus after the college purchased if for one dollar – 63 acres of flat ground in the middle of Bluefield with a 300,000-sq.-ft. building in excellent shape – with a total value well in excess of $50 million, he said.
The facility already is housing students and the college’s health science programs will move there.
Four “quads” that house 30 students each near the colleges student center are also in the works, with construction of the first quad already under way.
Not only that, Capehart said the college used CARES Act funding to add 13 new sports programs including bringing back football for the first time in 40 years, helping create a more “robust campus life.”
Marketing is also now a priority, he said, and fundraising efforts have paid off, from $75,000 in his first year to more than $650,000 in 2020-21.
“As a result of these efforts, we experienced a slight 1 percent increase in enrollment for the fall of 2020 – small, but we had stopped the slide and was one of only three colleges in the state to have such an increase,” he said. “This semester, we are welcoming a freshman class of nearly 600 students which is 45 percent of our total enrollment. Our 8 percent increase in total overall enrollment allows Bluefield State to make the claim that we are – now - the fastest growing college in West Virginia.”
Another improvement has been the diversity of students.
“As a proud HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), we are also excited to note that nearly one-third of our freshman class are minority students with one-fourth being African-Americans – the largest since the 1960s,” he said. “Overall, our enrollment of minority and African-American students has risen from 3 percent three years ago to nearly 22 percent today.”
Students from many more states and countries are also coming to BSC.
“Last year, we had students from only eight states,” he said. “This year we have students from 33 different states and 15 foreign countries. In fact, we had applications from 49 states and the District of Columbia.”
But Capehart said the “foreseeable future” extends only about two years and while growth is appreciated, some uncertainty lies ahead.
“The higher education marketplace will become even more competitive through the advancements in technology and a dwindling pool of potential students,” he said, adding the pool in West Virginia “will continue to decline significantly as a manifestation of the overall decline in population in the state.”
The availability in “our traditional service area of qualified students going into many of the challenging disciplines we offer such as health care sciences and engineering technology will continue to decline,” he said. “And also let me add that the pandemic will continue to have a negative impact on K - 12 preparedness – in that more students will be even less prepared to do college level work.”
Those uncertainties will be addressed by expanding BSC’s program offerings in in-demand fields emerging from health care, engineering technology, business, education and criminal justice.
Capehart said the college will try to keep prices low for students, enhance online programs that allow students to work at their own pace and work to eliminate bureaucracy that can prevent students from having access to certain programs.
“Over the next five months, we’ll be working on a strategic plan that will guide us over the next few years,” he said.
Other initiatives include fundraising to provide professional development for staff and faculty, and establishing a “Good Neighbor Fund” to provide resources to campus organizations that undertake projects to help people in the community who need it.
The recent developments have also allowed the college to better compensate faculty and staff.
“Last year, while all other colleges in West Virginia were reducing salaries and laying off personnel, our improved financial position allowed us to provide much needed pay raises to our faculty and staff,” he said.
Capehart said everyone fails, but it is the response to failure that defines a person or an institution.
“You know, we spent a lot of time over the first two and half years trying to figure out why this college – with its long and distinguished history – had reached such a low point,” he said. “Yes, there were certainly demographic reasons - and the closing of the dorms following 1968 bombing – and the state’s misguided decision that stripped away many our two-year programs. But, after talking to many of you and leaders of the community and alumni and others – we concluded that a malignancy had become embedded in the decision-making culture within this campus – and that affliction was a fear of failure – a fear of stepping outside a comfort zone or outside the box – a fear of trying something different – even when it was readily apparent that what was – wasn’t working.”
Failure is not a “bad thing,” he said. “Now, doing the same thing over and over again and failing – that’s a different story.”
Capehart said that two and half years ago, failure was not the problem, but the failure to try and the fear of failure that paralyzed decision-making greatly limited the college’s vision and its horizon.
“While failure is but a temporary setback, not trying due to a fear of failure can keep you in an undesirable situation – it can allow you to atrophy, it can prevent your success, it can rob you of your happiness and it can kill your dreams,” he said. “Members of the campus community, let’s continue to work together to replace that fear of failure with a focus on our mission and a bold confidence that there’s a bright future beyond the horizon.”
