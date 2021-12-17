BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree campaign has exceeded its 2021 campaign goal.
On the day after the big shopping event for hundreds of area children, a $1,000 donation received “in remembrance of Ile and Okley Mills” pushed the Little Jimmie campaign past its $40,000 goal.
In all, contributions of $1,420 were received Thursday, pushing this year’s total-to-date to $40,209.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there wasn’t a traditional Little Jimmie party this year, but area parents who signed their children up for the 2021 campaign received gift vouchers and were allowed to shop for their own children’s toys. That shopping event was held Tuesday at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
This year’s Little Jimmie campaign started off slow, but was later boosted by $15,000 in anonymous donations. While it took a little longer than normal to reach the campaign goal, readers of the Daily Telegraph have succeeded in keeping the 104-year-old tradition of not only meeting, but also exceeding the annual Little Jimmie campaign goal.
Beginning Balance … $38,789.00
• Homer Moore …. $20.00
• In remembrance of Ile and Okley Mills …... $1,000
• Anonymous …....... $300
• Donna Brinkel ...$100.00
Daily Total...............$1,420
Total-to-date ..$40,209.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.