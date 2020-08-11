BLUEFIELD — Temperature checks and filling out forms asking about recent personal history were only the first steps Monday for hundreds of students and employees lining up for COVID-19 testing at Bluefield State College.
Working in partnership with the Bluestone Health Care Association and QLabs, Bluefield State offered free testing for students and staff. People were waiting outside the Ned Shott Physical Education Building when testing started at 8 a.m. Masks or face shields were required, and individuals had to maintain the social distancing standard of 6 feet apart.
Inside the center, students and staff presented their identifications. Signs asked participants to wear their masks correctly. A new device which resembled a large cellphone waited on a stand. It takes temperatures when people look into it.
“Isn’t that cool?” athletic secretary Vonda Wilson said. “All the buildings will have it the first regular day of school.”
Participants then made their way onto the basketball court where five stations for taking medical information were waiting. The gleaming hardwood floor was covered to protect it from footprints and so stickers marking 6-foot spaces wouldn’t be stuck to the wood. After receptionists took the information, students and staff proceeded to one of five other stations where the nasal swab samples were taken.
“It’s been going good,” said CEO Linda Hutchens of the Bluestone Health Care Association. “It’s been very busy. I think before lunch we had done over 500.”
“It’s gone great,” Dr. Ted Lewis, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs said as he visited the gym. “Over 300 people were tested in our first two hours. We told them to try and come early.”
Nobody who arrived in the morning had to wait over 40 minutes, Lewis said. The waiting time decreased as the numbers of people arriving for a test started to decrease.
“Right now, the wait is no more than 10 minutes,” he added that afternoon. “This is good participation with Bluefield State, Bluestone Health Association and QLabs. They can get tested and get back into college, and get back to some kind of normal whatever that may be.”
Hutchens said after checking the final count that a total of 656 students and faculty were tested. This is the largest number of people that Bluestone Health Care Association has ever tested in one day.
Test results are expected within two to three days, Hutchens said.
Classes will begin Thursday at Bluefield State, but all classes held on Thursday and Friday will be online, Lewis stated. Face-to-face classes will be begin on Monday, Aug. 17. This delay will allow test results to come back first. Students and faculty must show that they had a negative COVID-19 test before they can be on campus.
“We will not reveal any positive tests,” Lewis said, adding the college did not want to give anyone the “stigma” of testing positive. Students who could not be on campus Monday for testing can see a list of clinics and pharmacies offering tests on the Bluefield State College website.
When students are in the classrooms, precautions including masks or face shields and social distancing will be observed, he said. Temperatures will be taken regularly. Desks will be 6 feet apart.
Concord University will be offering free testing to its students and staff Aug. 12, 14 and 17 in the Carter Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m each day. The university’s health center will be testing people who arrive, and QLabs will test the samples taken then.
