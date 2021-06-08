PRINCETON — Millions of dollars for secondary road improvements in Mercer County and neighboring McDowell County and Monroe County were among the items being considered Monday by a special session of the Legislature.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation and Gov. Jim Justice recently announced plans for $150 million in new funding to address secondary roads in West Virginia upon approval by the West Virginia Legislature.
“There are over 400 of these projects planned, and projects in every county,” Secretary of Transportation Byrd White stated. “Many of these projects are slips and slides, embankment repairs, and small bridge repairs or replacements. They are on the roads where our people live, and the roads that touch their lives every day. We are as committed as ever to making sure all roads across our state are in the best shape they can be and this funding will go a long way toward this goal.”
A total of $14 million in COVID project funding was proposed for WVDOH District 10, which includes Mercer, McDowell, Summers and Wyoming Counties.
District 10 would get a total of $14 million to fund 37 projects covering 73.17 miles of secondary roadways.
Mercer County would get more than $3.3 million and more than $2.6 million would go to McDowell County for secondary road projects, according to WVDOH officials. Monroe County, which is in WVDOH District 9, would get a little over $1.9 million for road projects.
The funding would allow the WVDOH to address a variety of problems on secondary roads.
“There’s a couple of places that come to mind,” Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said. “There’s some slippage on (Route) 112 in the vicinity of Oakvale. It would take some considerable engineering and funds to fix that thing. And, of course, Ada Road continues to be a potential hot spot which has had a couple of terrible slides that have blocked traffic for a time.”
“One thing that I really think is a significant intersection is where Mercer Springs Road intersection with (Route) 20 outside of Athens,” Archer said. “You have to really be cautious about that intersection; in fact, Mercer Springs Road has some horrible slips on the side. If I were to look at one road that needed attention, it would be that road. And also that’s a main avenue up to Pipestem and also to Concord University. It is often traveled by people who are not familiar with that road. I know it would be difficult, but I think it would be really a positive for the county to be able to address that particular project. We haven’t talked to the Department of Highways on what their issues are and what they feel are the most significant highway improvements.”
Officials with District 10 were unavailable Monday.
Since 2017, additional funding through federal sources and money from the Roads to Prosperity program has freed up money which has allowed the DOT to concentrate on secondary roads and core maintenance issues like ditching, patching, and canopy clearing to put West Virginia’s roads into the best shape they’ve been in for a long time, WVDOH officials said.
“However, many needs still remain,” said DOT Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Wriston stated. “Our highway workers are out there on the roads every day. They see that these projects are incredibly important to the people who live in the communities they share. When they work on the roads in West Virginia, they take pride in their work because our roads belong to all of us.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
