CHARLESTON — McDowell County has an outbreak in one of its churches as the number of positive cases in churches around the state once again rises.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday that McDowell is one of seven counties that have a total of 10 outbreaks in churches.
“McDowell is a new one,” he said, adding that people need to follow proper protocol in church and elderly churchgoers should consider not attending in person.
“Get the church service online,” he said. “It would be smart to do that.”
Justice said the number of outbreaks in churches was down to four at one time, but has increased again.
“This thing is still with us,” he said, so precautions must continue to be taken.
McDowell County Health Department officials also confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the overall total cases to 98 with 14 still active. All new and active cases have been attributed to community spread throughout the county.
Justice said outbreaks are occurring in schools as well, with 17 active outbreaks on Wednesday. An outbreak consists of at least two positive cases that are linked.
“We have all been told over and over again that as we go back to school we are going to have more cases arise and we are going to have to address those situations,” he said. “We are on it (responses).”
Leaving students at home would have resulted in more community spread and more cases because, he said, they would not be monitored and out in the community every day.
He emphasized the goal has always been to open schools as safely as possible, and to get kids back in classrooms.
“We have to go on,” he said of moving ahead. “But we will have outbreaks.”
Justice also responded to a planned injunction request that will be filed in Kanawha County by the West Virginia Education Association challenging changes to the County Alert System map.
“Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map,” said WVEA President Dale Lee in a statement. “As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made. The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”
Lee said in announcing the legal action that the “only way to restore confidence in the process and ensure safety in our public schools is to adopt a new system from independent experts recognized in the field of infectious diseases and public health, such as the original color-coded map from Harvard.”
“The latest changes to the map simply go too far and the illusion of a ‘green map’ does not mean it is safe to return to in-person learning in many of our counties,” he said.
“I do not have any patience with political moves,” Justice said in response, adding that he respects parents’ concerns but he will not comment further on potential lawsuits.
Justice said on Monday he takes “terrible offense to someone to say we are manipulating the numbers … There is no chance on God’s earth I am going to manipulate numbers for any outcome.”
Initially, the original colors – green, yellow, orange and red – were based on the rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, adjusted to per-100,000 population. Green and yellow allowed in-person instruction and sporting events, orange permitted in-person instruction but no games, just practice, while red required remote learning and no games or practice.
Changes have included not allowing in-person instruction on orange, adding a “gold” category between yellow and orange to narrow the orange range.
The other change was to include another metric to determine the color code: the positivity rate over that seven-day period. That rate measures the percent of positive tests of the total number tested for the virus.
A panel that meets every Saturday to review the week’s statistics from counties can use the lowest metric number to decide which color code a county will fall under for the following week.
But Justice said the positivity rate metric was added to encourage more people to be tested, which in the long run will lower the number of positive cases because community spread can be better mitigated.
On Wednesday, Justice once again urged more testing, which identifies asymptomatic “spreaders” who may otherwise continue to spread the virus unknowingly.
Testing is also being continued in state colleges and universities, but in a “surveillance” mode.
Sarah Tucker, Chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission, said Justice initially directed the testing of all faculty, students and staff at the start of classes.
The surveillance testing is an “on-going measure to make sure our campus communities are safe,” she said, testing 10 percent of the campus population each week.
Tucker said the National Guard and Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) came up with the way to provide effective “saliva-based” surveillance testing without depending on the local health departments, which are already stretched.
Institutions can administer the test themselves.
“At West Virginia’s higher education institutions, we continue to have less than 1 percent, week to week, of our students, faculty, and staff testing positive,” Tucker said. “We want to keep it that way. We want to make sure that our colleges aren’t contributing to the spread of COVID in our state, and this surveillance testing is a huge way for us to be able to do that.”
More National Guard testing teams are also being organized to provide free testing around the state, especially in counties in the orange category, which on Wednesday included Kanawha, Barbour and Boone counties. No counties are currently in red.
