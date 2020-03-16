BLUEFIELD — As the notorious COVID-19 or coronavirus, continues to spread across the globe, West Virginia retains its status of no positive cases.
According to The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website, offices of the DHHR have conducted 39 tests for the virus. All but one of these tests, which is still pending at this time, have come back negative.
With 49 states and countless countries, reporting positive coronavirus cases, W. Va. is the only state with no positive tests, according to The New York Times. Despite the lack of positive tests, state officials believe that the case could possibly be in the mountain state.
During a news conference, March 13, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice said “I mean, let’s be real. It has to be here. We just haven’t found it yet.”
Other state officials share Justice’s thoughts on the high probability of the virus hiding within the state. According to the DHHR website, the virus is spread through direct person-to-person contact, contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or touching a contaminated surface.
Regarding Justice’s comment, W. Va. Delegate Joe Ellington, said “I don’t disagree with it. It’s very possible, you could have some mild cases of it. We may have had some clinical cases that may have slipped by.”
Ellington stated that recently, while in session, other delegates were experiencing a cough. Taking into consideration the virus is literally being spread across the globe, Ellington believes that the possibility of the virus being present in the mountain state is unavoidable.
“We’re not immune from it. Our topography makes us a little isolated but there was just the first death in Virginia. We are close to the east coast and people do travel,” Ellington said.
As temperatures continue to rise, and residents are venturing outdoors more than the winter months, Ellington believes that the number of those infected will rise. Unlike rural areas, Ellington believes that the state’s metropolitan areas are going to start seeing an increase in cases.
“We are going to see it and it’s going to run its course but with precaution, we should make it through,” Ellington said.
According to the DHHR website, well over 160,000 people across the globe have tested positive for the virus. With the staggering statistics of those infected, Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett believes that it’s nearly impossible for W. Va. to not have the virus.
“There’s no thinking about it, it is here. We need to change our mindset and start thinking that we already have it so that we don’t spread it,” Puckett said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the virus is very easily spread. Not only is it easily transmitted, but it has an incubation period of roughly 12 days, according to the Annals of Internal Medicine website.
Pucket also believes that testing isn’t being done, as it should, do to the shortage of test kits and testing. With such a limit of the mandatory kits, health officials are heavily restricted to who and when they can test.
“You can’t use the tests that you have on what will be considered minor unfortunately because of where we are with very limited testing, no vaccine and no cure at this point. We have to be very selective on how and why we do what we do,” Puckett said.
As fear for the virus continually grows stores are flocks of customers buy merchandise at rapid speed. This has lead to large corporations, such as Walmart, reducing their hours of operation to restock merchandise and sanitize.
Amidst the panic, Puckett is optimistic that the threat of the illness will die down in time.
“Stay home, work from home if you can, just let the process and time take place. The virus will die down it will be fine, don’t panic, it’s all about prevention,” Puckett said.
Across the state line, in Virginia, 408 people have been tested, with 45 positive cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website. Locations with confirmed cases include Fairfax County, James City County, Arlington County, Loudoun County, Virginia Beach City, Prince William County, Alexandria City, Spotsylvania County, Prince Edward County, Hanover County, Chesterfield County and Harrisonburg City.
Recently, the state of Va. reported their first coronavirus related death. The patient, a male in his 70’s died due to respiratory failure linked to the virus.
