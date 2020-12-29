By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a Mercer County nursing home involving 36 residents and six staff members, state officials confirmed Tuesday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 36 residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield.
The facility is being called an active COVID-19 outbreak site by the DHHR.
According to the AMFM corporation, which operates the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and 18 other skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia, 92 residents of the Bluefield-based facility had been tested for the virus as of Dec. 28 with 56 of those tests coming back negative and 36 positive.
The first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to residents and staff members of the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center earlier this month, Brandon Totten, community relations manager for the AMFM corporation, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Tuesday.
However, that was only the first dose of the vaccine, and two doses of the vaccine are required in order to achieve maximum immunity, according to Totten.
Totten said the second dose of the vaccine can’t be administered until 21 days after the first dose. He didn’t immediately know how many residents and employees of the Mercer County facility received the first dosage of the vaccine earlier this month.
The DHHR also is reporting four COVID-19 cases involving residents of the Maples Health Care Center, also located in Bluefield. One staff member of the Maples Health Care Center also has tested positive for COVID-19, the DHHR said.
The Maples Health Care Center also is listed by the DHHR as an active coronavirus outbreak site, the state said.
The Princeton Health Care Center, the site of 24 COVID-19 deaths earlier this year, has four staff members who have tested positive for the virus, the DHHR said. The Princeton Health Care Center also is listed as an active outbreak site by the DHHR.
