BLUEFIELD — A special event for people who have lost friends or loved ones to suicide or know somebody who could contemplate such an act is coming to Mercer County during Suicide Prevention Month.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Sept. 30 at Lotito Park in Bluefield. It, along with promoting West Virginia’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, are among the activities happening across the nation for Suicide Prevention Month.
Kathy Easley, a board member and volunteer committee chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said the upcoming walk is designed to bring hope and help to anyone affected by suicide.
“That can mean someone who has lost someone to suicide, and it can also can mean someone who knows someone who has attempted suicide or dealing with a mental illness,” she said. “It also is designed bring to whole community together because we are all really suicide preventers.”
People impacted by suicide often feel they’re an island, but they are not, she said.
“It’s really, really a very moving event and it just alerts us to be more cognizant of the next person because we don’t know what they could be going through,” Easley said. “It’s not sad and macabre. It’s an event to empower people and let them know they matter. Don’t you want to know you matter and you are not alone?”
Officials with West Virginia’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline said they want to spread the message that everyone has a role in suicide prevention. In 2021, there were 375 deaths by suicide in West Virginia.
Rozanna Bracken, program director for WV988, urged everyone in West Virginia to work together to reduce that number.
Bracken said that being aware of the signs someone is considering suicide and approaching them to have an honest conversation about it is essential.
“It’s a myth that if you mention suicide, you may prompt the person to do it,” she stated. “Many people have thoughts of suicide, and being able to talk about it is helpful.”
Signs that a loved one may need intervention include:
• Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves.
• Looking for a way to kill themselves, such as searching online or buying a gun.
• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.
• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
• Talking about being a burden to others.
• Increasing their use of alcohol or drugs.
• Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.
• Sleeping too little or too much.
• Withdrawing or isolating themselves.
• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
• Displaying extreme mood swings.
Bracken also said that while many people are overwhelmed by the thought of talking to someone about suicide, professional assistance is available.
“Our crisis counselors can give you tips on how to help your loved one or can be available to talk directly to them,” she said.
A recent survey from Pew indicated only 13 percent of respondents had heard of 988 and understood its purpose.
Though many said they hesitated to use the service due to concerns that they would be forced to enter a hospital or arrested, Bracken said these fears are unfounded.
“We can help the person over the phone or chat without further intervention in 98 percent of cases,” she said. “You can even contact us anonymously.”
First Choice Services, a Charleston-based non-profit that operates 15 helplines focusing on addiction, mental health, and social services, answers calls, chats and texts from West Virginians seeking help from the National Suicide and Crisis Line. This past year, the center received 5,000 more calls, texts, and chats from West Virginians seeking crisis services than last year.
Anyone feeling depressed, suicidal or needing emotional support can call or text 988 or chat online at WV988.org.
For more information on how to support a friend or loved one in crisis, visit bethe1to.com.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
