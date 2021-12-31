CHARLESTON — A sharp rise in COVID cases in the state Thursday has officials worried about hospitals’ ability to handle a surge of new patients.
“Our hospitals and our ability to care for our people are absolutely essential,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Thursday. “We are very, very concerned … our hospitals will be overrun.”
Justice was responding to statistics that showed 2,648 new COVID cases reported on Thursday in just a 24-hour period, bringing the number of active cases once again above 11,000 in the state.
The Omicron variant is in the state, he said, and moving quickly. “It is going to get tougher.”
Justice said his team is closely monitoring these numbers and information from hospitals.
“We only have 18 cases, but we know it’s absolutely moving. It’s going to get higher,” Justice said of Omicron. “I’ve directed my team to keep a close watch and provide me with recommendations about our hospitals and our critical care infrastructure. The bottom line is that we need to save lives, protect our hospitals, and protect our ability to care for our people.”
State COVID-19 Czar Clay Marsh said West Virginia is running “about three weeks behind” the rest of the country in terms of detecting the Omicron variant, which is the most contagious variant yet and “spreads faster than any respiratory virus we have seen in our lifetime.”
Marsh said the sequenced positive tests for the variant showed 3 percent of the total number initially, jumping to 15 percent last week, and Omicron is expected to be the dominant variant in the state by next week.
West Virginia will follow the trend around the country, he said, which has seen the number of new cases skyrocket, setting a daily record of 498,000 on Wednesday.
It is the highest transmission rate seen since the pandemic began, he added.
“We are anticipating seeing an absolutely huge number of cases of COVID-19 (in West Virginia),” Marsh said. “We are particularly concerned about surging at hospitals where staffing is the biggest challenge related to capacity.”
That is why daily communication continues with hospitals, the task force and the West Virginia Hospital Association.
”We are getting ready to see the storm come to West Virginia like it’s come to many other states,” he said. “The key for us to protect hospital function and capacity and to protect lives.”
Another concern is the spread among children, Marsh said, with a 58 percent increase in hospitalizations over the last two weeks nationwide.
West Virginia has not released the number of children hospitalized with COVID in the state.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary, said the information received by DHHR from the West Virginia Hospitals Association does not break down hospitalizations by age because of confidentiality.
As of Thursday, state hospitals reported 646 COVID patients with 197 in ICUs and 108 on ventilators.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said the number of daily hospitalizations has increased, hitting 95 on Wednesday and 85 on Thursday, well above the threshold of 60, which is the highest daily average level to avoid challenging the hospital system’s capacity.
With 87 percent of the cases in ICU and on vents unvaccinated, the key to prevent serious consequences from contracting the virus remains the vaccine, officials said, and that in turn keeps the numbers in hospitals down.
“You really need to step up and get yourself vaccinated or get that booster shot,” Justice said.
But the Governor said that even with an expected surge in cases, mitigation or vaccine mandates are not on the horizon.
“It’s a difficult decision to enact measures if we know it’s coming,” he said, adding that he believes the state is on the right course with urging people to get vaccinated.
However, he said one motivating factor may be if more people start dying from the virus, then the unvaccinated and unboosted residents will seek the vaccine.
Hoyer said vaccination is not a matter of individuality. “This is about protecting others. You may give it to someone … who will get sick or even worse.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.