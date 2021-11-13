CHARLESTON — Two other county health departments in West Virginia besides Mercer County reported the administration of incorrect doses of the Moderna boosters and their vaccination programs were halted temporarily.
The Mercer County Health Department was singled out last week relating to the dosage mistake at a vaccine clinic on Oct. 28, giving full doses of the Moderna booster rather than the approved half dose. The state Bureau of Public Health placed the department on a temporary hold in giving more shots until the results of an investigation, which was conducted Tuesday, is complete.
At that time, Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said other county health departments had issues related to COVID and vaccines but did indicate any county other than Mercer had administered the wrong doses.
But during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday, she was pressed by Justice to provide the answer when asked if other counties had the problem with wrong dosages.
Amjad said Hancock and Braxton counties also had “vaccine errors” and were placed under a temporary hold with the hold on Hancock now lifted after an investigation.
The Braxton County hold continues, she said, with a team from her office schedule to visit next week.
Amjad said the errors at all three counties happened “around the same timeframe” and holds were placed on all three.
After the Mercer County Health Department was singled out for the mistake on Nov. 5, the fallout resulted in the resignation of Administrator Roger Topping, who said full doses of the Moderna boosters were administered because the department had not received any instructions from the state to administer a half dose.
However, Amjad said then any health professional should have known about the half dose and that information could have been “googled.”
Any vaccination error is reported to the state’s poison control line and errors are “usually found right away,” she said Friday. Those errors are then looked at by her department and they are often “minor” with human error involved.
Those may include a dosage mistake related to someone being in a hurry and not paying close enough attention.
Amjad said those cases are “rectified rather quickly.”
However, the Mercer County case involved about 200 shots and it is unclear how many wrong doses were administered in Hancock and Braxton counties.
A vaccine clinic in Hancock County scheduled for Nov. 4 had been postponed, the health department’s post said, but no details on why could be found.
No information on the issues at the Braxton County Health Department’s website could be found.
Amjad also said that anyone who receives a wrong dosage should be notified and asked to report any adverse reactions.
She said last week the full dose of the Moderna booster should not be harmful.
“We just want to make sure things are done properly,” she said. “We are responsible to monitor those things for quality control and assurance.”
Amjad said Mercer County remains in vaccine hold until results of the investigation are released and any problems rectified, but she did not give a timeframe on when that may happen.
Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner and former member of the board of health, has been an advocate for COVID vaccines and wants to move on from this with public confidence.
“I think we need to look at all of this from the top down to find out what we can do to reassure the public they are safe and the proper dosages are administered wherever they are offered,” he said. “We need to have confidence in our vaccinating process.”
Vaccinations are the key to recovering from the pandemic, he said, and the county has multiple clinics where they continue to be offered.
Puckett said any problems should be investigated and “make sure everybody is held accountable from the top down.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
