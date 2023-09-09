BLUEFIELD — An Oscar nominated filmmaker is coming to Bluefield’s Granada Theater.
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC) announced Friday that Elaine McMillion Sheldon will be at the Granada Theater on Friday, September 22, showing her new film “King Coal.” To coincide with her visit, a special showing of the film will be held at 7 p.m. that night.
At the event, Sheldon will share her inspiration and vision behind the film and take questions from the audience, according to BARC Executive Director Brian Tracey.
According to a narrative of the film, “King Coal is a lyrical tapestry of a place and people, using images and sounds to contemplate the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking in a spectacularly beautiful and deeply moving immersion into Central Appalachia where coal is not just a resource, but a way of life.”
Sheldon has been nominated for six Emmy awards and three Peabody awards. Area residents may remember some of her past projects, including two Netflix original documentaries — “Heroin(e),” which followed the story of three West Virginia women, and “Recovery Boys,” a documentary on the nation’s opioid crisis.
“Heroin(e)” was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 and won the 2018 News and Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Documentary, according to Sheldon’s website. She also released “Hollow,” an interactive documentary about rural America that featured several West Virginia residents.
According to a BARC press release, critics have raved about “King Coal” with the Wall Street Journal calling it “breathtaking” and the Alliance of Women Film Journalists calling it “... an epic poem in the form of a film.”
Tracey said the Sept. 22 event is being made possible with the support of Community Connections and its executive director Greg Puckett.
“I’ve known Elaine for some time, when we first met during her production of a culturally relevant film called ‘Holler’,” Puckett said. “She is an amazing documentarian and has produced an outstanding glimpse into the lives of families impacted by the coal industry. I think this film will provide great context for how the industry guided our very existence, and having her be able to speak so eloquently to our Appalachian heritage will be a true joy.”
Tickets for the event may be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com and at the theater the evening of the event.
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is a non-profit organization which uses the arts to create opportunities for education, employment and entertainment in downtown Bluefield. In addition to the Granada Theater, BARC manages the Paine Gallery in downtown Bluefield and offers arts-based educational programs to area students in collaboration with Mercer County public schools.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.