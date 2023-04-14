PRINCETON — Optimum, a local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has announced the opening of a new retail store in Princeton to serve its customers.
Located at 169 Courthouse Road, the new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services, according to a press release issued Thursday by Optimum.
Customers who visit the store can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills and receive assistance from a retail associate, company officials said.
“We are thrilled to welcome Optimum to Princeton and we look forward to interacting with Optimum’s products and services in-person, which will create a positive experience for the community,” said Bill Archer, President of the Mercer County Commission. “Princeton residents will now have ample opportunities and quality resources to connect with Optimum for assistance.”
“Optimum is committed to delivering superior support and service to residents in the city and surrounding areas,” said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum. “We are excited to open our new retail store in Princeton, and we look forward to welcoming existing and new customers to our new storefront.”
Altice USA is the owner of Optimum, which was once Suddenlink. Suddenlink closed its retail store in Princeton during the pandemic and did not reopen.
“That’s good news,” said Princeton Mayor David Graham. “It will surely benefit Princeton. We had to go to Beckley to get anything and that was as unhandy as can be.”
