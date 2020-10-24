BLUEFIELD — An old motel served the public good Friday when one its rooms was set ablaze and used to train local firefighters skills such as breaking through jammed doors and rescuing fire victims from smoke-filled spaces.
Members of the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield, Va. Fire Department took the opportunity to use the former Upper Classman II off Cumberland Road for fire training demonstrations. The former motel once served as student housing for Bluefield State College students, but it’s now in the process of being demolished.
Bill Cole, the property’s owner, watched as firefighters prepared for training. Walls were missing in the section being demolished, but enough of the rooms remained for a firefighter training venue.
“This was a great opportunity to train our firefighters,” Cole said, looking at the section being taken down. “As far as this goes, we’re tearing this down. This is an opportunity to help our first responders by having a controlled-burn and training new firefighters.”
Chief Adrian Conner of the Bluefield Fire Department pointed out what was happening as smoke seeped from behind the door of one motel room. One of the firefighters was carrying a recently-rescued teddy bear.
“What we’re doing initially is that we had a smoke machine in the room, and we were using a teddy bear for a rescue,” Conner said.
Firefighters practiced forced entry by prying open a locked door, and later set a room on fire and entered adjoining rooms as they filled with thick smoke. The situations and the conditions were the same ones they could face during an actual structure fire. Conner said that buying the necessary lumber and building a training facility able to simulate those conditions would cost thousands of dollars.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” Conner stated. “We would be pushing a grand or two for each room.”
The training was also a good time to practice mutual assistance since the Bluefield and Bluefield, Va. fire departments often help each other during structure fires and other emergencies, Conner said.
Cole said he planned to keep the old motel’s main building, which is in good condition. Current plans include creating a sports bar in the building’s front and maybe a cigar club in the back. A pavilion, a deck and other places for recreation are among the possibilities for the property.
