CHARLESTON — A nonprofit organization will be formed to distribute most of the money received from opioid lawsuit settlements involving counties and cities in the state.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday his office has reached a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with representatives of counties and cities on how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Morrisey said the foundation will receive 72.5 percent of the settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments, and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
All funding must be used toward handling the opioid epidemic and the agreement is required by the West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel to become eligible for any opioid settlement monies obtained pursuant to court orders.
This allocation method maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout six regions in the state, Morrisey said, and the distribution will “allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.”
“The communities of our state have been ravaged by the wrongdoing of those within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Morrisey said. “With this MOU, West Virginia has dramatically improved its ability to speak with a united voice and take actions to protect all the citizens of our state from this epidemic.”
Morrisey said the state is putting itself in the best position regarding settlement money.
“Through our efforts, West Virginia is positioning itself to receive more opioid settlement dollars for our citizens to address this epidemic than virtually any other state in the nation,” he said. “I’ve always said that West Virginians must be put first in any lawsuit related to opioids, and they will. We are honoring our promises to West Virginia. This agreement is also a huge win for every county and city in West Virginia. We will be able to meaningfully address the regional jail fee problem and help government entities that are already heavily investing in addressing the drug problem.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also on the board of the National Association of Counties (NACo), said he commends Morrisey for his efforts to “secure funding to abate the continued problems with opioids and addiction in our state.”
“I look forward to seeing an expanded plan and how infrastructure will be laid to mitigate the devastation that these companies did to our state,” Puckett said. “My friend and city colleague Steve Williams, Mayor of Huntington, and I served on the National opioid Taskforce (representing NACo and the National League of Cities, respectively) a few years ago that set the bar for how communities do this. I also think uniting government with nonprofits that have the needed expertise to handle these issues is important. We all have to work together to strengthen our communities.”
Morrisey said the foundation will be managed by a board of 11 members, five of whom will be state appointees, subject to confirmation by the Senate. To represent the interests of local governments, the MOU establishes six regions, and one member will be chosen from each of those regions.
An executive director will run the day-to-day operations of the foundation, he added. This person may attend all meetings but will only vote on matters before the board in the event of a tie.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.