BLUEFIELD — A long-term, multi-state investigation has led to two Pennsylvania men pleading guilty to involvement in a drug trafficking operation in Mercer County.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Monday Sezar Hamilton, 39, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute hydromorphone and Alonzo Wooden, 44, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxymorphone.
The plea hearings were held before Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber in Bluefield.
Both Hamilton and Wooden face up to 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release when they are sentenced on Sept. 14 in Bluefield.
Stuart said both men were charged as a result of the investigation, known as Operation X-Nation.
Hamilton admitted that between Aug. 2017 and Aug. 31, 2019, he participated in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Mercer County, Stuart said. During this time period Hamilton worked with other members of the DTO to acquire and distribute prescription pills in and around Mercer County, admitting to selling hydromorphone pills to a confidential informant.
Stuart said Hamilton admitted that the informant would call another member of the DTO who would direct the informant to meet Hamilton or other members of the DTO at a specific location. That location was a trailer park in Princeton where the other member owned several trailers. When the informant arrived, Hamilton sold hydromorphone on at least two separate occasions.
Wooden admitted to operating in the same manner, Stuart said, and between Aug. 2017 and Aug. 31, 2019, he participated in the same drug trafficking organization as Hamilton and others.
During this same time period, Wooden admitted to selling drugs on at least four separate occasions, Stuart said, and also admitted that confidential informants would call another member of the DTO, who would direct the informants on where to go.
Again, the informants would go to specified locations or trailers owned by the other member of the DTO and then Wooden, or another member, would distribute the controlled substances. Wooden further admitted that on one occasion he distributed cocaine, and on three separate occasions he distributed oxymorphone.
“Drug traffickers are off the streets as a result of Operation X-Nation,” Stuart said. “My office will continue to prosecute individuals and organizations that push and peddle their poisons in West Virginia.”
Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, which is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Bluefield Police Department. Each agency provided additional and essential support throughout this investigation.
Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is in charge of the prosecutions.
