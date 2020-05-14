PRINCETON — A huge West Virginia Air National Guard transport flying Wednesday above southern West Virginia’s hospitals delivered an important message to the doctors, nurses, hospital staff and first responders dealing with the ongoing pandemic: Your work and your sacrifices for the Mountain State’s residents are greatly appreciated.
An AW C-130H Hercules aircraft with the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard overflew Princeton Community Hospital, Bluefield Regional Medical Center and Welch Community Hospital.
The C-130 left its base in Charleston and visited each hospital along its designated route with some of the flyovers being minutes apart by air. An AW C-17 Globemaster III transport plane with the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg overflew northern West Virginia’s hospitals.
The flyovers were part of the Department of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve, a nation-wide salute designed to lift the morale of medical providers and first responders during the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. It was also a training exercise for the planes’ pilots, and was carried out with no extra cost to taxpayers, according to the West Virginia Air National Guard.
Medical personnel joined first responders outside Princeton Community Hospital when the C-130 roared overhead. Despite the rainy weather, it was a moving sight.
“We were standing outside waiting and hoping to see the Air National Guard come forward, and we were concerned because it was very cloudy at the time and it was also drizzling rain,” said Rose Morgan, vice president for patient care services at PCH. “Before you could even see it, we could hear the roar of the engines and it just filled everyone with anticipation.”
The C-130’s engines grew louder.
“Suddenly, it came over the horizon and into view, and it seemed to fly very low,” Morgan said. “It just really filled everyone with such a sense of pride and honor. We were clapping and people were cheering. I really felt honored that they would come out and recognize the frontline teams and all the work that goes into taking care of this pandemic. It felt like a wonderful salute and tribute to all of us on the frontlines of providing care and protecting the public. It truly was a wonderful honor.”
First responders who work closely with the local hospitals joined in watching the maneuvers honoring their work.
“It was pretty cool to see it and see the reaction of the healthcare workers,” said Mike Crowder, the Princeton Rescue Squad’s deputy chief of operations. “We wanted to stand in solidarity with the people at Princeton Community and at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. We’ve got great relations with them. It meant a great deal to us, too. It shows support for what we do out here.”
Rescue squad personnel risk exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19) every time they answer a call and serve the public. They also face the risk of taking the virus home.
“We’ve got a few folks who aren’t staying with their family now,” Crowder said. “It’s been rough. It’s harder and harder every day.”
Randy Brown, the Princeton Rescue Squad’s chief of operations, was among the spectators appreciating the huge aircraft’s visit.
“There were a lot of spectators out in the parking lot. It meant a lot to them to see that they have not forgotten Princeton, W.Va.,” he said. “It was nice for them to do some flight maneuvers to show support for the healthcare community.”
Minutes later, the C-130 was over Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Personnel went outside to witness the aerial salute to their work and sacrifices.
“I think it’s really nice. I mean, it’s showing respect to the people that’s been here. It’s hard. You’re here every day hoping and praying you won’t catch anything and take it home to your family,” Sharon Shockey, a supervisor at BRMC, said as she fought back tears. “I think it is wonderful what they are doing, recognizing everybody,”
“I’m sorry, I get emotional,” she continued. “It’s hard. I haven’t been able to go and see my mom or anything like that. I stop by her house. She is sitting in her house, and I’m out on the porch. She lifts the window up and we talk through the windows.”
After visiting BRMC, the C-130’s pilots set course for Welch Community Hospital where more medical personnel and first responders went outside to see them fly overhead. Representatives of Welch Community were not immediately available Wednesday.
A general with the West Virginia Air National Guard said being able to boost morale at the region’s hospitals was gratifying.
“It is an honor for the West Virginia Air National Guard to couple our vital training to maintain proficiency with providing a morale boost to those on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19 here in West Virginia and in our surrounding areas,” said Brig. Gen. Christopher “Mookie” Walker, commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard. “Our healthcare workers are invaluable members of our society and deserve all the praise and recognition for what they do every day. It is our hope that by seeing our aircraft in the sky, these men and women will know that they are not in this fight alone and that the West Virginia National Guard is proud to stand alongside them in our state’s response to this pandemic.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
