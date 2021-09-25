CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday anyone 18 years and older can fit into the qualifications to receive a COVID Pfizer vaccine booster shot.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing the decision by Dr. Rochelle Walensky to overrule more restrictive criteria for the booster shot “opens the flood gates” for virtually everyone who has received the Pfizer vaccines at least six months ago to get the booster.
“If you are 18 and above, you will qualify in some form,” he said of the list of mainly underlying conditions that are included in the criteria for anyone under 65. All of those above 65 can get the booster based just on age.
Residents in long-term care facilities are already receiving Pfizer boosters.
Justice emphasized it is only for those who had their two Pfizer shots at least six months ago, with approval of boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson pending.
“I highly recommend you go get it,” he said. “We are seeing a drop-off in the effectiveness of Pfizer.”
While the effectiveness has dropped off, the percentage of COVID patients in hospitals has increased, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar.
“We have seen the number of fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients start to creep up,”
he said, from 13 percent to 20 percent.
The state’s hospital systems are “very full,” he said, which makes it more imperative to keep hospitalizations as low as possible.
Marsh said an Israeli study has shown the boosters become effective 10 to 13 days after the shot, and are very effective in keeping people out of the hospital.
“We applaud the courage of Dr. Walensky and the CDC,” he said of overriding the FDA and the CDC’s independent advisors’ decision that would restrict the boosters only to those 65 and over and others with serious underlying conditions.
The new guidance includes ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of workplaces or institutional settings as well as older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.
Marsh said a decision on Moderna and J&J boosters is expected soon.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said boosters are already being administered in nursing homes to those who received the Pfizer vaccine.
They are also available at pharmacies, clinics and hospitals, he said, as the Task Force was already prepared and ready to go.
“We have plenty of the vaccine,” he said. “We are ready for Moderna as well (when those boosters are approved by the CDC).”
Hoyer said some nursing homes initially used Moderna because of the lower temperature required to store and longer shelf life.
“We do have a lot of Moderna in nursing homes,” he said. “We are ready to go when approval is given.”
Justice said those 65 and over and residents of long-term care facilities “should” get a booster shot and residents 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions “should” get the booster.
Residents 18 to 49 “may receive a booster shot” if at an increased risk in any way, including their occupations, he said, adding that the criteria is now broad enough that everyone 18 and over can qualify.
“Basically, they are opening the floodgates completely now,” he said, adding that the only other thing needed for the booster is a vaccination card.
Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, said any resident who has lost a card can either contact DHHR to get a replacement or visit the site where they received the vaccine and they can replace it.
This was good news for Stacey Hicks, President and CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad and also a member of the Mercer County Board of Health.
Hicks said he has been frustrated with not being able to give first-responders booster shots because of their close contact with people who may have COVID and who have “put their lives on the line the past 19 months to take care of the community.”
But on Friday, he finally was given approval.
“We will set up a clinic early next week for first-responders,” he said.
Justice also said Friday the number of new cases and active cases went up again.
Active cases, which had fallen to 15.860, were at 16,223 Friday, and new cases totaled 2,485, up from 1,489 the previous day.
COVID Hospitalizations set a new record at 1,008, patients in ICUs tied a record set a few days ago at 289, and those on ventilators hit 187, also a new record.
“A bunch of these people are going to die,” he said. “We could have stopped this.”
Justice said whether this surge has reached its peak is still up in the air.
“We hope and pray we are close to a surge peak with the Delta virus,’ he said. “Everyone is concerned.”
However, Justice defended his position on not issuing a mask mandate or restricting any attendance at crowded events like football games.
“We are outside and that helps tremendously,” he said. “We have to maintain some level of normalcy. We still feel like we are okay there.”
