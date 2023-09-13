BLUEFIELD — City officials are still working out the logistics of when the new Grant Street Bridge will be opened to traffic.
One of the remaining questions to be answered is whether or not the new bridge can be opened to vehicle traffic before pedestrian sidewalks are erected, City Manager Cecil Marson said during Tuesday’s city board meeting.
The fencing for the new pedestrian walkway has been ordered, but has not yet arrived.
“It will be a historical day in our city to have that opened back up,” Marson said.
However, as of Tuesday, an opening date for the new bridge had not been confirmed.
“There is no date right now,” Marson said after the meeting. “They are working through it.”
Marson said the Division of Highways is working with Norfolk Southern and the city on the pedestrian walkway and safety fencing issue.
“And so it’s a decision of whether we open it just for vehicle traffic or if we open it all at one time for vehicle and pedestrian,” Marson said. “But right now the fencing is needed. It’s on order so we are still waiting for that fencing to come in.”
Norfolk Southern must give the final approval to open the bridge for vehicle traffic or wait on opening it until the entire bridge is completed with the pedestrian fencing.
In the meantime, the city also is coordinating with the office of Gov. Jim Justice and other officials to schedule a grand opening celebration for the new $10 million bridge.
“I have talked to the governor’s office myself about having our ribbon cutting celebration,” Marson said, later adding that the city was working with the governor’s office to coordinate a celebration for several projects, including the Grant Street Bridge and the King Coal Highway.
The original Grant Street Bridge, which was built in 1941, connected East End and North Side residents with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area. It was closed in June 2019 when it failed a state safety inspection. Since the former bridge’s closure and demolition, residents have had to use a narrow and winding road to connect with the outside area. A community campaign calling for a new bridge was eventually successful. In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $10 million grant for the project.
In other business Tuesday, the board announced that paving along Stadium Drive is expected to begin on Thursday; recognized several public works and parks and recreation employees — Cody Banks, Rachel Wilson, Jason Perdue, Travis Woods and Ronnie Cook — for their work during Beaver-Graham Week and throughout the year; heard a presentation from Bluefield Sanitary Board Executive Director Shannon Bailey on the status of several recent infrastructure improvement projects, including the Westside Treatment Plant upgrade and Lower College Avenue Sewer Replacement Project; and heard from Bluefield Economic Development Authority Director Jim Spencer that eight businesses are now seeking to participate in BEDA’s facade improvement program.
Marson applauded the public works and parks and recreation employees for what he said was their “herculean effort” to “clean, paint, hang banners” and pull off a golf tournament that helped raise funding for both Bluefield High School and Graham High School during the Beaver-Graham week activities last month.
“We cannot do what we do in the city without these folks here,” Marson said. “They don’t get a lot of recognition, but it is these folks who do all of the work and stuff behind the scenes.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
